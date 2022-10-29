A new fitness business is coming to the old Masters building in Wendouree, as the health centre continues to grow.
Ella Smith is a new Ballarat resident, who was looking for a tree change after a number of Melbourne based lockdowns.
She has joined her partner here in Ballarat, and will be opening a second branch to her Pascoe Vale pilates studio Two Red Springs.
"It was always my idea to make it affordable and accessible because I know how good pilates is and I wanted to share it with everyone," Ms Smith said.
The studio is next to a nail salon and Derrimut Gym, a dentist and general practitioner are also located in the building.
The pilates classes will use a reformer bed, which Ms Smith said will help with flexibility, strength and balance.
The reformer bed has different strength options and the open classes can accommodate an absolute beginner to someone more experienced.
"It is a functional movement, I always say it is like getting the groceries out of the car, looking after your back and your abs," Ms Smith said.
Beginners are most certainly welcome in the group classes.
"My motto is, if someone is just giving it a shot - I am happy with that," Ms Smith said.
"If they are just moving their body, you do not have to be perfect and you do not have to get it right."
Ms Smith is a nurse practitioner who grew up in Gippsland.
When she moved to Pascoe Vale seven years ago she had already been doing pilates for a decade and wanted to find her own local studio to continue her practice.
"There was not one, so I did my teaching course and I was teaching at home," she said.
"It just got too busy too quickly, there was such demand for it so I decided to open a studio."
Ms Smith said she is excited to bring a welcoming fitness community to her new home in Ballarat.
"We have created such a community vibe in Pascoe Vale," she said.
"It is to the point at the start of class, you pretty much have to tell everyone to be quiet because they are like, 'oh how is so and so going at school?' and 'I have been to that cafe'."
"Everyone just chats to each other and are really supportive if a newbie comes in."
The Ballarat studio will have capacity to hold classes of 12 to 14 people.
"Any bigger than that and I think you lose that personal touch a little bit," she said.
"We like to get to know our members and get to know what is happening with them. "The studio will be opening on November 20, see their Instagram @trs_pilates_ballarat.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
