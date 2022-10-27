Man jailed after trading 'depraved and quite sickening' child abuse material online

A 24-year-old Ross Creek man has been jailed after collecting and swapping child abuse material online, but may only serve 12 months of his sentence.
Dylan Holland was handed a sentence of two years and six months for possessing, soliciting, sending, receiving, and accessing child abuse material at the County Court in Ballarat on Friday.
While Judge Bourke noted his early guilty plea and troubled childhood, he noted the graphic images and videos Holland viewed were horrific, including children as young as three and one video of an infant.
"(The material) is depraved and quite sickening in its corruption of very young victims," he said in sentencing.
"You actively contributed to continuing the production and dissemination (of the material), and you did that for your own sexual gratification."
Holland was arrested in October 2020 in a police raid, which seized two mobile phones and a computer - 64 child abuse images and videos were found.
Chat logs from Holland's Twitter and Telegram account included seeking to exchange material of "young children" with strangers between July and the October raid.
Holland pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity, and was supported by his family and partner in court.
Judge Bourke said he accepted psychologist reports noting Holland could be vulnerable in prison.
In his sentencing, he said Holland could be released after serving 12 months on a recognisance order.
Holland will be registered as a sex offender for life, and must be of good behaviour and complete treatment and rehabilitation programs or face serving the rest of the sentence.
If he had not pleaded guilty, he would have been sentenced to three years, with a two-year non-parole period.
