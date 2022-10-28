The Ballarat Football Netball League is looking at reigniting a historical rivalry by playing a senior interleague fixture against its Bendigo counterparts next year.
The BFNL will re-introduce a second leaguewide bye next season to allow for the potential return of senior representative football and netball for the first time in four years.
The BFNL has not played an interleague game since 2019, when it hosted the Hampden Football Netball League, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BFNL general manager Shane Anwyl said there was growing support for the format's return.
"There is some interest around other leagues for interleague to come back so we're just making an allowance in our fixture should that eventuate," he said.
"(The Bendigo Football Netball League) has expressed an interest. We were meant to play them in 2020. We had that virtually locked in before COVID hit.
"So, we're re-exploring that. They're a traditional rival and we play them every year in juniors and I think it makes sense to play against them. (The seniors) haven't played against them in a couple years and it would be good to get back on the board."
The 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League senior season will begin on Saturday, April 15 and culminate with a grand final on Saturday, September 23.
An exact fixture is still to be confirmed and will be dependent on outside influences, including other competitions, such as the NAB League and the VFL.
The BFNL junior season will also start on April 15, followed by the BFLW on Sunday, April 16.
The format of the BFLW season is still be confirmed, but a 15-round season is in the pipeline, ending with a grand final on Sunday, September 9.
The BFLW and BFNL junior competitions will have a full bye in the middle weekend of the school holidays (July 1-2) as in recent years.
