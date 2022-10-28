The Courier

Ballarat Football Netball League eyes interleague return, potential opponent floated

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated October 28 2022 - 2:46am, first published 2:30am
Lachie George, middle, celebrates a goal with Jake Owen, left, and Jordan Johnston, right, while representing the BFNL in 2019. Picture by Adam Trafford.

The Ballarat Football Netball League is looking at reigniting a historical rivalry by playing a senior interleague fixture against its Bendigo counterparts next year.

