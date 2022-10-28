Family plea for more support for teens

The recent deaths of two Ballarat teenagers have thrown a spotlight on mental health and trauma support for adolescents.
Debra Watts is grieving the loss of her son Nicholas, 16, who took his own life seven weeks ago but forcing its way through the devastation of his death is her concern for those left behind.
"There's a lot of kids out there that are going through just as much as me," she said.
Outside the family are a massive group of friends, workmates, school mates, team mates and those who crossed paths with the "big-hearted" teen who have been left reeling by his death.
More than 600 people attended Nicholas' funeral at Ballarat Minerdome.
Tragically, Nicholas' girlfriend also took her life earlier this month.
Since Nicholas' death Ms Watts and her friends Danielle Pompe and Brad and Jessie Quiddington, who were all close to Nick, have been fighting to make sure the young people across Ballarat who need support in the wake of the tragedy are able to access the help they need, when and where they need it.
They are also monitoring social media tribute sites and reaching out individually to young people in distress.
While recognising that there are many good support services out there, Ms Watts said they relied on teens reaching out for help rather than having workers in areas where teens gather which might prompt a conversation that builds trust and allows them to open up.
Immediately after Nicholas' death Mr Quiddington, who was also his boss, arranged a barbecue for his workmates and friends to gather informally and talk to each other, or to volunteers from Survivors of Suicide who also attended.
That is the type of support they would like to see more broadly.
"I want to see more social workers out there - socialising with kids at the skate park, at Maccas at Bridge Mall," Ms Watts said. "I used to hate my children going there but that's where they get together, they talk, and that's what needs to happen ... going out and meeting the teens in their environment."
Ms Pompe said Nicholas' death had prompted her to have "difficult" conversations with her children and their mates.
"I had a group of kids at my house, I sat them all down and said 'I want you to tell me the good things, tell me the bad things and tell me things parents probably shouldn't hear and there was lots of laughing and crying," she said.
"I have never had to deal with this sort of thing and as a family we have never had to deal with this but we've just got to be there to support our children and try and get them the help and support for it but unfortunately there's waiting time.
"It's heartbreaking seeing all these kids go through this and I'm reaching out and trying to see if we can get a support group together."
Ms Watts has also been trying to get support for her daughters but in some cases has been told there is a three month waiting list despite the tragedy they have endured.
"COVID happened and that played a big role in our children, their mental health is rally bad, and then we chuck them back in to school, and say the supports are out there but it's not out there. They need to be able to turn to people and say we need help but they know if they open up, if they turn to somebody, they get put on a waiting list.
"This generation ... are going to be running our world down the track and if something is not fixed now they get in to adulthood with even more problems."
Ballarat Community Health chief executive Sean Duffy agreed more needed to be done to help young people build their capacity and skills.
"What has happened is extremely sad, even for us who have worked in the industry for a long time you sometimes wonder what the answer is," he said.
"To be honest I want to see more investment upstream in providing psychological support, building resilience, building capacity and skills in young people, their families, sporting and other groups so we try and prevent this occurring.
"I don't think one single organisation can do this. It has to be a combination of a number of supports ... who have a role to play at different stages."
Mr Duffy said when a young person was in crisis after hours, there were only a few options or helplines available to them outside of going to hospital.
"We know that some of the (mental health) reforms are coming and we are very keen to be part of the development of the mental health hub and that will make a difference, but we are still a fair way off that coming to Ballarat so at the moment it's either headspace during the day, then after hours it's Grampians Health," he said.
"We know there's huge investment from the state government in mental health but we don't want to necessarily be waiting for people to be in crisis ... we need ti invest in education, training and development for people in the community, in schools, clubs, community groups, sporting clubs and really provide that strong prevention and early intervention as well as an acute response when needed."
Ms Pompe said many teens who had paid tribute to Nick had posted #itisntweaktospeak and #itsoknottobeok and it needed a whole community response to make sure those slogans were actions, not just words.
"They need to know it's alright to get out there and talk to somebody even if it's a mate, a mate's mum or dad, anyone ... and we need to not be scared to have those conversations with them."
Hannah Whittle, a psychologist for Reach Foundation which runs workshops for young people to build emotional resilience, courage, have important conversations and create a sense of social belonging, said it was important to remember everyone responded differently to tragedy.
"At these times people rally around each other and provide support. There has to be an understanding that different people need different things so coming at it from a place of kindness, compassion, curiosity and understanding is important.
"The things young people need in general are to be heard, seen and valued and to have a sense of being accepted for who they are and a sense of belonging within a peer group, within a family ... as long as they feel they are loved, wanted and belong somewhere and they have a strong place and value within their community."
Supporting those groups in the community where adolescents come together - schools, workplaces, cultural and religious groups, sporting clubs - was also vital to help them do the best for their young charges.
"There's not just one thing that fits this and will change everything. There needs to be a range of different things contributing to what's going on in the community and we all need to work together to understand that."
Having parents, carers or trusted adults available to talk when a teen is ready to talk is also important.
"It's hard as a parent you have this worry and anxiety, you want them to talk so you can support them, but what adolescents often need is to know you are there and its their space to talk and whatever they bring will be held and you will work with them and support them," Ms Whittle said.
And time and space to spend with peers who can support each other is also important.
"They need to have different connections. They need to have more opportunity to connect in ways that fit them and they can try different things."
