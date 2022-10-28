Two people are recovering after the car they were in was swept off a bridge and into the flooded Creswick Creek - prompting warnings from the State Control Centre.
SES Agency Commander Laura Dewildt said people should always drive to the conditions:
Follow road signs and never drive through flood waters - it could be the last thing you do," she said.
"Leaving early before flooding occurs and going to family or friends on higher ground is always the safest option.
"Apart from risking the life of yourself and your family, vehicles that become stranded in water also place our VICSES volunteer crews and other responders at risk."
The warning comes as emergency services were called to Ring Road, Creswick - near the town's landfill - at 10.16pm on Thursday.
Ballarat State Emergency Service volunteers said the car became fully submerged - with the headlights still visible underwater.
A spokesperson for the SES State Control Centre said that one person was able to get out and rescue the second occupant.
Witnesses said police and paramedics were also involved in the rescue.
No one was injured.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
