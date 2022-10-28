The Courier
Duo rescue themselves after vehicle ends up in Creswick Creek

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 28 2022 - 6:39am, first published 6:30am
The car was swept off the bridge into the Creswick Creek. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Two people are recovering after the car they were in was swept off a bridge and into the flooded Creswick Creek - prompting warnings from the State Control Centre.

