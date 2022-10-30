Ballarat real estate companies' hard work have been acknowledged in the most recent industry awards.
Ballarat Real Estate's Jamie Lampard was named the Real Estate Institute of Victoria's winner for the best Residential Property Manager of the Year (Executive) award.
He said the regional market continues to fare well after COVID-19 and despite interest rate rises over the last few months.
"I think there has been a fair bit of negativity in the media, about the housing price dropping but we have not seen it at all," Mr Lampard said.
"I do not think we will see it in regions because there is such strong demand, particularly people wanting to work from home now."
Mr Lampard said there continues to be a strong demand for rental properties and Ballarat Real Estate has received around 5000 applications over the last few months for 160 properties.
"I think rents will continue to go up, which is challenging for renters, unless there is some form of government intervention," he said.
A part of Mr Lampard's role and a part of the work that led to his award is about making sure property owners are complying with the 2020 Residential Tenancies Act.
He said these laws are the biggest rental reforms since 1997 and are based around compliance.
This includes things like organising safety checks for smoke alarms and electricals.
Mr Lampard has worked at Ballarat Real Estate since he was 17 years old.
As the market continues to change, Mr Lampard said his team are working to support each other.
"The younger the people who have not seen the market shift before, they are also really enjoying it," he said.
Mr Lampard said they are tackling the new challenge.
"That kind of hunger and excitement is infectious to everyone else," he said.
Bartrop Real Estate Ballarat took home the Property Data Sales Agency of the Year (Regional) award while Butzon Ballarat and Ray White Ballarat came runners up.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
