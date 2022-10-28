A massive multi-lot subdivision could be coming to Ballarat's booming outer eastern outskirts as the owner of a Black Hill property has proposed to create 14 dwellings over four stages.
The location of the potential works, 76 Springs Road and 58 Stringybark Drive, Brown Hill, which has an overall area of about 2.034 hectares, is situated within a Neighbourhood Residential Zone.
It also lies in several overlays including the Bushfire Management Overlay, Vegetation Protection Overlay and Environmental Significance Overlay.
In order to create the 14 lots, iPlanning, a Ballarat-based town planner who have presented the application on behalf of the owner, found "the removal of native vegetation cannot be avoided" which would include 0.535 hectares of native vegetation comprising eight large trees namely eucalypt and blackwood species.
However, under the Vegetation Protection Overlay, the owner is required to offset the native vegetation "equivalent to the contribution made by the native vegetation that is to be removed".
iPlanning says this would be done through the "generation of 0.184 general habitat units, with a minimum strategic biodiversity score of 0.384, as well as eight large trees" to be achieved with either the City of Ballarat or the Corangamite Catchment Management Authority.
Additionally, since the site is in an area of koala habitat under the Environmental Significance Overlay, the owner must conduct an assessment of koala habitat by "a suitably qualified person", in accordance with the City of Ballarat's Guidelines for Koala Habitat Assessment.
In August 2018, a koala habitat assessment was undertaken by Mark Trengove Ecological Services which found 76 Springs Road and 58 Stringybark Drive contained 44 koala habitat trees specifically, eight primary habitat trees, ten secondary habitat trees and 26 supplementary habitat trees.
It also revealed "no koalas were recorded on or within a 100 metre radius of the site during the koala utilisation assessment".
However, the report did identify the development would require the removal of all primary habitat trees, secondary habitat trees and supplementary food trees recorded.
To mitigate any adverse impacts to koala movements that might occur as a result of the proposed site, iPlanning wrote it would implement fencing design, monitoring and a dog restriction.
It also took onboard the recommendation to prepare a Construction Environment Management Plan which would outline measures to protect koalas and koala habitat during construction.
iPlanning, wrote the proposed development would be highly beneficial for the growing suburb as it will help to "reduce the pressure for urban development to spread outside the city", "provide a variety of densities and dwelling types in the area, to meet the housing needs for family types" and "result in a more efficient use of the existing infrastructure".
In 2012, a planning permit was issued by the council which allowed for the clearing of native vegetation for the larger section of the potential works.
The site is currently occupied by an existing property which fronts Springs Road.
Between 2006 and 2016, Brown Hill accounted for eight per cent of Ballarat's local government area population growth. During this period, the urban eastern suburb saw an annual growth of 4.6 per cent.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
