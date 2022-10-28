Men caught at dead end road after allegedly driving at cops

Police are investigating after two men allegedly drove their vehicle at officers near Glen Park this morning, leading them on a chase across the district.
According to Victoria Police Media, officers saw the Hyundai sedan near the intersection of White Swan Road and Glenisla Road just after 5.30am.
Police allege three officers were out of their vehicle when the Hyundai drove towards them, and had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.
The vehicle allegedly fled the scene "at high speed", leading to a pursuit "through numerous suburbs" to the end of the Old Western Highway in Wallace.
A 30-year-old Wendouree man and 35-year-old Sebastopol man then surrendered to officers, according to a media release.
They were subsequently arrested and are currently assisting police with their enquiries.
MORE TO COME
