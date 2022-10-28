The Courier

Men arrested in Wallace after allegedly driving their car at police

Updated October 28 2022 - 3:09am, first published 2:00am
Men caught at dead end road after allegedly driving at cops

Police are investigating after two men allegedly drove their vehicle at officers near Glen Park this morning, leading them on a chase across the district.

