The Courier

Three days of world class twenty20 cricket at Eastern Oval

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated October 28 2022 - 11:54pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melbourne Renegades captain Sophie Molineux and Stars all-rounder Tess Flintoff. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

Melbourne Renegades captain Sophie Molineux is hopeful the Ballarat community will throw its support behind her side as it looks to re-ignite its WBBL campaign at Eastern Oval this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.