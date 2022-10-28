Melbourne Renegades captain Sophie Molineux is hopeful the Ballarat community will throw its support behind her side as it looks to re-ignite its WBBL campaign at Eastern Oval this weekend.
Ballarat will host four games across three days, headlined by a Melbourne derby between the Renegades and Stars on Saturday afternoon in what is set to be the first time the two sides will play in Victoria in over 1000 days.
"It's awesome (to be in Ballarat). We've been hanging out to do this for a few years now," Molineux told The Courier.
"It's been a long build-up coming back to Victoria and driving through the streets of Ballarat just made it feel more real. I feel like we've played everywhere in the last few years, with quarantine and bubbles and everything like that, and now coming out to regional Victoria it makes it feel a lot more like a normal season."
For Melbourne Stars all-rounder Tess Flintoff, it's the first time she'll be back playing in her home state since debuting as a 16-year-old in WBBL|05.
"I've got all the family coming, all the grandparents, so I'm absolutely pumped to play in front of them. Hopefully, we'll get a bit of a crowd down in Ballarat," she said.
"We've spent the first part of the season on the road so it was really nice to get back to Victoria. We're really looking forward to playing here."
The Stars are still searching for a first win of WBBL|08 after their most recent game against the Sydney Thunder was washed out.
"I'd be lying if I said we were happy about how we started but I think the positive is that we're not too far off," Flintoff said.
"We're really excited to hopefully get on a bit on a bit of a run now, especially kicking that off with some home games. We're looking forward to the rest of the season."
The Renegades have had similar struggles, following up their tournament-opening win against the Adelaide Strikers with three-straight losses.
"Hopefully we've learned a lot from the last few games. We've been on a two-week tour so it's nice to come back home and sort of reset and not look too much into what's happened," Molineux said.
"We know where we're missing - probably 10 per cent in each facet - and hopefully we can start to fix that (against the Stars)."
Saturday looms as the first game back in Renegades colours for Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu who signed as a replacement player for the remainder of the WBBL following the withdrawal of India captain Harmanpreet Kaur due to a back injury.
Athapaththu has been named in the Renegades 13-person squad, replacing English batter Eve Jones.
Wicketkeeper-batter Josie Dooley has also been named in the squad, after being a late withdrawal for the Renegades' previous match due to a hip injury in the warm-up.
The Melbourne Stars have named young gun Hasrat Gill in its 14-strong squad. Its the first time the 16-year-old comes into the squad after having not travelled to Mackay and Perth.
Gill was the leading wickettaker in Victorian Premier Cricket last season and represented the Vic Country Under-19 side.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
