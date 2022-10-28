Ballarat International Foto Biennale, which next year marks its 10th anniversary, will be bigger than ever under new chief executive Vanessa Gerrans.
Ms Gerrans said preparations were going well for the 2023 event, with a headline international exhibition to be announced in the new year, and dates for the festival and some contributing artists to be released in the coming months.
BIFB received a boost this week, receiving a $100,000 grant from the state government's Regional Events Fund to support strategic marketing for the event.
"The funding will go a long way toward supporting the 2023 festival, the range of artists involved, promoting the highlights and key artists, and Ballarat as a destination that celebrates cultural life particularly during that season," Ms Gerrans said.
"There will be hundreds of artists involved, and familiar features like the open program where we offer to connect artists from emerging to professional with local businesses, cafes and restaurants to exhibit their works."
A festival hub in the Ballarat Mining Exchange will host activities for children and families, workshops, presentations and live interactive demonstrations.
"It will be as much about photography and photographers and people who love cameras as viewers and cultural tourists coming to see the works," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS
As well as the Foto Biennale grant, more funding and election promises were announced on Friday.
Labor's Wendouree and Eureka candidates Juliana Addison and Michaela Settle announced $500,000 for the Ballarat and District Aboriginal Co-Operative, with $200,000 to establish a BADAC owned and operated Indigenous community art gallery on Mair Street, and $300,000 for health infrastructure projects.
Labor's Ripon candidate met with Minister for Disability, Ageing, and Carers Colin Brooks to announce if elected, there will be $100,000 for the Creswick Neighbourhood Centre to support a "range of programs" for the community.
