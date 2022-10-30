The City of Ballarat have adopted a Ballarat Net Zero Emissions Plan after more than a year of receiving a report from council officers to develop a community-wide zero emissions plan.
On Wednesday night, a vote was passed unanimously by the councillors to endorse the plan.
Several outcomes outlined in the proposal include categories such as net zero business, net zero homes, net zero new developments, net zero transport and net zero waste.
Specific goals in the plan include under net zero business to reduce existing and future demand on the electricity grid and potential collaboration with Ballarat Renewable Energy and Zero Emissions to "set up power purchase agreements, interest free loans or other mechanisms to rapidly install more solar energy".
Under net zero homes it has also put forth the need for "a five year rollout of energy assessments of every home and business premise in the council region, beginning with the most vulnerable households" and the council allowing thermal cameras to be on loan to residents to identify gaps in properties in regards to insulation.
Other ambitions under net zero new developments also emphasised the need for new developments to not be connected to gas, have "no dark roofs" and include "solar installed as a standard".
Councillor Belinda Coates said the plan "sets the vision at a high level" regarding the city's stance on combating climate change as "this gives us something to build on".
She said it was paramount the council was proactive in their approach.
"We need to aim high and go fast," Cr Coates said.
Councillor Mark Harris acknowledged it had "taken a while" to bring the plan to fruition and a "nimble" strategy is key in delivering climate solutions.
Similarly, mayor Daniel Moloney said the council needed to not only "talk the talk" but also "back it up with budgeted actions".
"That's gonna be the challenge for us in the months and years ahead," he said.
Dr Mary Debrett, president of BREAZE, spoke at the meeting, saying the plan is "clearly articulated and well structured".
However, she did express concern over the allocation of council funding towards the plan, hoping "sufficient funds" were put towards it.
She said an adequate amount of money needed to be "ensured in the future budget" as "evidence of the recent floods" demonstrated there was "little time left if we are to avert a climate catastrophe".
Dr Debrett also suggested the plan be launched alongside a "public communications campaign" and a "zero emissions Ballarat awards event" which "seeks to engage the whole community".
Cr Coates echoed similar sentiments to Dr Debrett saying the "breadth of community involvement that got us to this point" should be highlighted.
Some of the programs which have already been put in place by the council to meet the five outcomes listed include the city's collaboration with BREAZE in Smart Living Ballarat, a group dedicated to providing information on sustainability and the launch of ASPIRE, an online marketplace which connects businesses creating waste with those who could use the waste in a resourceful manner.
While the council do have these measures in place it was stated in the meeting agenda the proposal would "not list specific projects" such as increasing the frequency of buses and making them more effective as to "maintain flexibility over time".
"Each year council officers will develop projects to deliver on the actions in the plan and these projects will be considered as part of the annual budget process," it wrote.
It went further to add "suggested projects" had "been compiled for consideration" but were "not included as part of the plan".
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
