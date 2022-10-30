The Courier

City of Ballarat adopts Ballarat Net Zero Emissions Plan

Malvika Hemanth
Updated October 30 2022 - 10:28am, first published 8:00am
The City of Ballarat adopted the Ballarat Net Zero Emissions Plan on Wednesday. However, the proposal does "not list specific projects" as to "maintain flexibility over time". Picture via Pixabay.

The City of Ballarat have adopted a Ballarat Net Zero Emissions Plan after more than a year of receiving a report from council officers to develop a community-wide zero emissions plan.

