Fire Rescue Victoria personnel in Ballarat have painted messages to the Andrews Government on their trucks, as they take protected industrial action.
"We just want to say that the community is not at risk," United Firefighters Union representative Luke Shearer said.
"Our response to emergencies is not compromised.
"But we won't be doing some admin duties, there'll be delays in paperwork and we will only wear uniforms to fires."
Every FRV truck in Ballarat has now been covered in messages - with the union calling for an increase in future recruits, two new training facilities and replacement of ageing trucks.
"Twenty five of our 220 appliances are more than 30 years old," Lucas-based UFU member Lachlan Butterfield said.
"In Ballarat, we had a breathing apparatus support truck that had been based at the Ballarat City station since it was purchased in 1987.
"Rust was found in the structure - and it's been decommissioned, but there has been no replacement."
Mr Shearer said that if, for example, the hospital suffered a major fire, personnel would only have an hour of breathing gear 'working time' for four crew in one tanker.
"The next closest support vehicles for breathing gear would be in Bendigo or South Melbourne. You do the maths.
"That's a long time to wait for help from trucks that carry (breathing apparatus) cylinders.
"The state government is not funding these and they are critical."
Firefighters have also been offered an interim solution that would bring a $1 million Heavy Technical Rescue vehicle to Ballarat.
"It's interim and there is no timeline on when it will happen," Mr Shearer said.
"That's a major sticking point with us."
The UFU also wants some serious cash splashed on training facilities.
"Craigieburn is at 120 per cent capacity," Mr Butterfield said.
"They've had to bring in portables to cope with so many people. That's not related to COVID because we were training people right through the pandemic."
Mr Shearer said the UFU was also upset with the wording of changes to legislation, which watered down allowances for cancer-risk in professional firefighters.
He said a Monash University study had found personnel were at a higher risk of developing 12 different cancers including non-smoker lung cancer, mesothelioma, leukemia and oesophageal cancer.
They are also worried about a decrease in funding that would lead to fewer recruits in years to come.
The industrial action comes after months of talks stalled between the union and government.
With an election on November 26, it is a contrast to 2018, when firies were a common sight handing out leaflets at polling booths.
"Over the last year or so it's become apparent that the Andrews Government does not care about the FRV," Mr Shearer said.
"We're talking to all political parties at the moment."
So will they be handing out material for on election day?
"Who knows what's going to happen," Mr Shearer said.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
