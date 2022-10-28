Delayed start to first game of WBBL festival

The covers are off, the pitch has dried and the crowd is building ahead of the WBBL double header at Eastern Oval today.
The first game between the Hobart Hurricanes and the Sydney Sixers will now start at 11:20 and had been reduced to 12 overs a side.
The Sixers have won the bat flip and will bowl first.
Showers are still forecast for the rest of Saturday but there is hope they will bypass Eastern Oval for this afternoon's clash between the Melbourne Renegades and the Melbourne Stars, due to start at 2pm.
It is the first time the two sides will play in Victoria in over 1000 days.
