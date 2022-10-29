The hallways of Delacombe Primary School transformed in to an immersive underwater world as the school celebrated its annual Writers Festival.
The school's 511 pupils each published pieces of writing and created a complementary piece of art in response to the theme Under the Sea to immerse visitors in their underwater wonderland.
Delacombe Primary literacy coordinator Bianca McDonald said the annual writers festival was a highlight of the school year.
"We do this in term four every year and the kids work so hard. It's everything they have learned through the year and it all gets tied up like a bow.
It was wonderful to see so many families and it brings a buzz to the hallways. Bringing everyone back together has really highlighted what we have missed so much.- Bianca McDonald
"They are so motivated and seeing them walking down the hall, you see their eyes light up because they've been preparing for some time and it's so engaging for them."
To add to the underwater wonderland feel, staff set up projectors with sea creatures, underwater sounds and bubble machines to recreate the ocean atmosphere.
Pupils spent three weeks drafting and publishing their descriptive texts to showcase their writing strategies, language and rich vocabulary.
Ms McDonald said the complexity of responses to the Under the Sea prompt ranged from preps writing about sea animals right up to year six students who wrote about coral bleaching and saving our seas.
The task also builds their reading skills.
"It's not just writing, it's a love of reading as they learn about the sea and all the animals through their reading, and then writing their response," she said.
The festival day began with an assembly, the first time in three years that parents and families have been able to take part in the day.
Each year level did a performance during assembly, with the grade one class taking their literacy learning to a new level with a rendition of 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, Once I Caught A Fish Alive in Auslan sign language.
"The support we have had has been overwhelming. It was wonderful to see so many families and it brings a buzz to the hallways. Bringing everyone back together has really highlighted what we have missed so much."
