BALLARAT trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace have five runners that have made their way into the final field of 24 for Tuesday's Melbourne Cup with High Emocean and Interpretation both gaining runs in the field released on Saturday night.
The Ballarat trainers will also saddle up Gold Trip, Bendigo Cup-winner Grand Promenade and one of the hottest horses of the spring to date, Smokin' Romans, in Tuesday's 3200m handicap at Flemington.
A second-placing in the Group 3 Lexus Archer (2500m) on Saturday was also enough for the Robert Hickmott-trained Serpentine to gain a run, joining stablemate Point Nepean in the final field.
The barrier draw was conducted on Saturday night with good news for most of the favourites.
Leading rider Jamie Kah will partner Smokin' Romans from barrier 16, top-weight Gold Trip was allotted barrier 14, Grand Promenade drew barrier one, High Emocean will jump from eight, while Interpretation, the last horse into this year's field to scored barrier six. "I'm really proud of the team," Eustace told racing.com. "They go there is really good order and we can't wait for the race.
"I think they have all drawn quite well. Probably Smokin' Romans, we would have liked him to draw in and roll forward. He's the one horse that may not have drawn quite so well."
Serpentine will be ridden by Ballarat-based jockey John Allen who will have his fourth successive ride in the Cup.
The Irishman will ride at 53.5kg in the Melbourne Cup, the same weight of his first appearance in the event in 2019 aboard Downdraft, who finished 22nd on the only occasion Allen has ridden at that weight in Australia.
Allen's lowest riding weight in Australia came aboard Mr Quickie, who finished 11th in the 2019 Caulfield Cup at 53kg. His other Melbourne Cup rides in recent years have been Avilius, who finished 22nd of 23 starters in 2020, and Explosive Jack, who was 15th of 23 starters last year.
Hickmott didn't have as much luck as Maher and Eustice with the barrier draw with Serpentine to come from 23 and Point Nepean drawn 20.
