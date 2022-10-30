The Courier

Ballarat trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace have five runners in the Melbourne Cup field

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated October 30 2022 - 1:19am, first published 1:00am
Trainer David Eustace will have five runners in the Melbourne Cup. Picture by Reg Ryan/Racing Photos

BALLARAT trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace have five runners that have made their way into the final field of 24 for Tuesday's Melbourne Cup with High Emocean and Interpretation both gaining runs in the field released on Saturday night.

