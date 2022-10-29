A masterclass from the reigning Australian women's cricketer of the year Ashleigh Gardner has seen the Sydney Sixers open Ballarat's WBBL festival with an eight-wicket win against the Hobart Hurricanes.
Gardner was a class above in match reduced to 12 overs a side, plundering a game-high 43 runs off 22 balls with three fours and three sixes, while also finishing with career-best figures of 4-23.
Electing to bowl, the Sixers quickly found themselves under pressure after the Hurricanes' South African international Lizelle Lee (24) took 10 off Lauren Cheatle's first two balls.
Lee formed a strong partnership with compatriot Mignon Du Preez (26) before finding her self struck on the pad after an ill-judged sweep, becoming Gardner's first victim.
Du Preez followed soon after, falling to a fine catch in the outfield by Gardner off the bowling of Sophie Ecclestone (2-16).
From there the Sixers tightened the screws, restricting the Hurricanes to 4-18 off their final four overs; Gardner claiming two wickets for only two runs in the penultimate over.
The early loss of Alyssa Healy threatened to stall the Sixers' chase, before Gardner, coming in at first-drop, swung the momentum, taking 19 runs off the fifth over.
Gardner would depart two overs later, missing a length ball on leg stump, but with only 37 needed from the remaining five overs, Suzie Bates (25*) and Erin Burns (23*) saw the Sixers home with seven balls to spare.
Molly Strano (1-16) and Maisy Gibson (1-19) were the Hurricanes' lone wickettakers.
The Sixers next play the Melbourne Renegades at Eastern Oval on Sunday, starting at 3pm.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.