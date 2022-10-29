The Courier

Ashleigh Gardner leads Sydney Sixers opening win of Ballarat's WBBL festival

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated October 29 2022 - 3:07am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ash Gardner of the Sixers in acrion against the Hobart Hurricanes. Picture by Adam Trafford

A masterclass from the reigning Australian women's cricketer of the year Ashleigh Gardner has seen the Sydney Sixers open Ballarat's WBBL festival with an eight-wicket win against the Hobart Hurricanes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.