THE Robert Hickmott-trained Serpentine is into the Melbourne Cup after a second placing in Saturday's Lexus-Archer Stakes (2500m) at Flemington.
The runner-up behind the well-backed Surefire, has pushed Serpentine to 16th on the order of entry, but it means the Ciaron Maher-David Eustace trained High Emocean is now 25th and at this stage out of the race.
Whether High Emocean gets a run will be determined on the fate of the James Cummings-trained Alegron, who faced a vet test this afternoon which will determined whether it can run on Tuesday.
Should Alegron be ruled out, it would open the door for High Emocean.
Maher and Eustace also have the 26th ranked runner Interpretation while Hickmott's King of the Castle is 27th.
The training combination is guaranteed three runners with Gold Trip, Grand Promenade and Smokin' Romans all guaranteed a run on Tuesday. Hickmott will also have Andrew Ramsden Stakes winner Point Nepean in the race.
