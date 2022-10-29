THE Robert Hickmott-trained Serpentine is into the Melbourne Cup after a second placing in Saturday's Lexus-Archer Stakes (2500m) at Flemington.
The runner-up placing behind the well-backed Surefire, has pushed Serpentine to 16th on the order of entry,
It was great news for the Ciaron Maher and and David Eustace training combination with both High Emocean and Interpretation both squeezing into the 24 horse field after Alegron was ruled out with injury on Saturday afternoon.
The training combination is guaranteed five runners with Gold Trip, Grand Promenade and Smokin' Romans all guaranteed a run on Tuesday.
Hickmott will also have Andrew Ramsden Stakes winner Point Nepean in the race.
