Meet the other horses working this Melbourne Cup long weekend

The equine athletes of the racing world might be in the spotlight this weekend but they're not the only horses working hard this weekend.
Sovereign Hill's Clydesdales are also at work giving visitors a taste of goldrush life as they do every weekend, and every weekday as well.
While their racehorse cousins speed around the track for millions in prizemoney and the adulation of the cheering crowds throughout the Spring Racing Carnival, Ballarat's work horses enjoy a more sedate pace as they pull a carriage around the park, pose for photos and enjoy a pat.
There's no early rises or trackwork for Sovereign Hill's 23 Clydesdales who work for a few hours on a few days each week and spend the rest of their time with their mates in paddocks behind the scenes of the tourist attraction.
Carly Romeyn is in charge of a team looking after the gentle giants who bring much delight to visitors.
"Lots of people associate Clydesdales with Sovereign Hill. We are known for having them and some people have never seen a horse before ... so they are quite fascinated by the size of them, how strong they are and how tolerant they are to work in certain situations," Ms Romeyn said.
Sovereign Hill have four horses pulling their carriage around the park, which is historically accurate to the carriage teams who worked the goldfields. Most other organisations that offer similar horse-drawn carriage rides have two horses in front.
The horses that work at Sovereign Hill come to the park already trained to pull a carriage, but they must get used to the unique sights and sounds of the tourist attraction including the musket fire of the Redcoats' guns and the steam whistle.
"They all live here so they hear it from a distance anyway. It is a matter of pairing them up with an older experienced horse that knows the drill and doesn't get upset so they get used to it ... they get that security from the other horse and learn that they don't need to be startled by the goings-on," Ms Romeyn said.
The longest serving horse Sage has been at Sovereign Hill for about 14 years.
The Clydesdales living at Sovereign Hill range in size from 15 hands (about 152cm measured to the withers or shoulder of the horse) to 17 hands (172cm) but it doesn't necessarily mean that the big horses are at the front.
Ms Romeyn says it's all down to their work ethic.
"We get slower smaller horses that will out-pull a bigger one because they like to do it," she said.
"Our horses working in the lead are the ones that have a better work ethic and are more forward. If one at the front stops then the whole team stops so I have to know those horses in front are going to do the job for me."
Newer horses always go in the back row first and are paired with a more experienced horse. If they happen to stop, they get pulled along by the rest of the team.
While similar in height to the racehorses powering around the track for the Spring Racing Carnival, racehorses weigh an average 450kg to 500kg compared to the Clydesdale which can weigh anything from 700kg to over 900kg.
It is the Clydesdale's pulling power and stamina that is legendary.
Despite their eagerness to work, Sovereign Hill's Clydesdales spend most of their time in the paddocks.
During school holidays, most of the horses work a half day (two to three hours) on one day, another half day the next then have a day off. Outside of holiday periods they usually work two, three hour shifts a week.
Pulling the carriage is not the only job the Clydesdales have. Some operate the whim and puddler machines on the diggings when they are operational, and some a ridden around the site.
On a work day, keepers bring the horses up from their paddocks to an area behind the buildings at the top of Main Street where they munch on grain and hay while they have their harnesses put on.
They spend 30 minutes to an hour there before being hitched to the carriage and giving tourists a memorable ride.
After finishing work they come in and spend a night in the stables where they are again fed, rested and taken back to their paddocks in the morning.
"Eighty to ninety per cent of the time they are not working," Ms Romeyn said.
"We are fortunate to have good horse facilities including 20 paddocks all with shelters or trees in them so we put them out there with a buddy, which is usually the horse they work next to."
IN OTHER NEWS
Behind the scenes are 20 paddocks, all with either shelters or trees, a large stable complex, harness bays, food storage areas and other equine essentials.
Throughout COVID, the horse staff were the only people allowed on site to feed and care for the stable of horses, most of whom had almost two years off and had to be bought back in to work when Sovereign Hill reopened.
It takes about 15 staff to care for the herd, with four or five people typically rostered on a day.
"Boxes have to be cleaned, they have to be fed twice a day as well as getting the ones that are working ready," Ms Romeyn said.
"Even if there's no horse on the street there's still a lot of work behind the scenes that has to be done."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.