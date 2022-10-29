Three accidents in 15 minutes keep rescue crews busy

Police were forced to close the intersection of Doveton Street North and Brougham Street briefly on Saturday after a two car collision left one vehicle on its side.
The hatchback and SUV collided just before 2pm with the SUV rolling on to its side.
Although there were initial fears one driver was trapped, both were able to free themselves.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed that a woman, believed to be in her 50s, was taken to Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition for observation.
A second woman, believed to be in her 70s, suffered back pain and was also taken to Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition.
Minutes earlier, Ballarat rescue crews had also been called to a single vehicle accident on the Western Highway at Trawalla where a person was believed to be trapped.
Emergency calls for the Trawalla accident, which occurred about 1.50pm, were made less than five minutes after calls to another accident at 1.45pm further along the Western Highway near Mile Post Lane at Buangor.
The accidents come after warnings of extra police on Ballarat roads during Operation Furlong across the unofficial Melbourne Cup long weekend.
The statewide blitz runs from 12.01am Friday to 11.59pm on Melbourne Cup Day Tuesday.
IN OTHER NEWS
Police warned drivers to avoid water-damaged and flooded roads with more visitors that usual to the area because of flooding in the north of the state.
Operation Furlong marks the start of a particularly high-risk period on Victorian roads, which last year saw 48 lives lost in 61 days during November and December.
Police will focus on enforcing speed, with a particular focus on rural roads as more than 60 per cent of fatalities last November and December occurred in regional areas.
This year there have been 207 lives lost on Victorian roads, compared to 182 at the same time last year.
