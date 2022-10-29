The Courier
An arborist has warned there could be more falling trees in Ballarat

Updated October 31 2022 - 4:57am, first published October 29 2022 - 5:00am
A large fallen pine tree was spotted on the southern side of Lake Wendouree on Saturday morning. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

UPDATE 2.30pm: Ballarat State Emergency Service volunteers have dealt with 27 callouts since Sunday morning - and 24 of them have been for falling trees.

