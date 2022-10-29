UPDATE 2.30pm: Ballarat State Emergency Service volunteers have dealt with 27 callouts since Sunday morning - and 24 of them have been for falling trees.
The Bacchus Marsh Unit dealt with eight between 8.30am Sunday and 2pm Monday, while Hepburn SES were sent to five, Ararat four and LIsmore volunteers two.
Emerald in the Dandenong Ranges was by far Victoria's busiest unit with 56 requests for help - while statewide there were 554 callouts for fallen trees, mainly over roads.
The State Control Centre was warning people that trees would be an ongoing problem well after the rain and winds had ceased.
"It's vital to remain vigilant and alert," he said.
"Approach fallen trees at low speed and try to avoid driving under them, as your vehicle could lose control upon collision.
"If you come across a fallen tree and if it is safe to do so, turn back and find an alternative route."
EARLIER: An arborist has warned the Ballarat region could potentially see more fallen trees after record breaking rainfall this month has caused numerous tree downs including a mammoth sized pine tree on Saturday morning near Lake Wendouree.
"The ground is waterlogged and if the wind does pick up, then there'll probably be more trees failing," Delacombe-based A1 Tree Solutions owner Paul Nestor said.
Surprisingly, Mr Nestor who has 30 years of experience in tree maintenance, said across Ballarat despite the greater than usual downpour, the number of tree downs had been "pretty steady".
However, he said in outer parts of the region there were a significant number of fallen trunks.
"Around the Golden Plains area of the bush, there are a lot of trees that fall over but they are only take note of when they're around the roads and the further in the bush you go, there will probably be a lot more trees that are sort of failing," Mr Nestor said.
While he said the rain had resulted in more sodden ground, a tree's structure, where it is situated and the direction of the wind were the main factors in determining whether a tree would remain upright or land on its side.
"So if you're looking up around the Daylesford area with the wind coming from the southeast direction, which is unusual, it's really strong and a whole heap (of trees) fell over that way," Mr Nestor said.
"The winds that we had about 12 months ago with what happened up at the lake (Wendouree) was also very unforeseen."
Regarding whether there were any steps which could be taken to reduce or prevent the number of tree downs he said there were unfortunately "none".
"If we start removing trees because we have some sort of feeling that they might fall then you've got the opposite effect, then you've got people screaming and yelling so it's a really hard one and I've been there myself," Mr Nestor said.
"Unless there's actual clear evidence of rigid structure and movement that's when we call it; so any cracking around the ground, around the tree should be looked at or monitored or ultimately be removed."
He said it was imperative community members did not resort to taking matters into their own hands trying to remedy tree downs and potential fallen trunks.
"Not every Joe Blow can have their input because otherwise you'd be getting phone calls left, right and center," Mr Nestor said.
"It's only people that are trained in the industry, horticulturalists or arborists that should attend to tree failings."
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
