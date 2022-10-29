The Courier

An arborist has warned there could be more tree downs in Ballarat

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
October 29 2022 - 5:00am
A large fallen pine tree was spotted on the southern side of Lake Wendouree on Saturday morning. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

An arborist has warned the Ballarat region could potentially see more fallen trees after record breaking rainfall this month has caused numerous tree downs including a mammoth sized pine tree on Saturday morning near Lake Wendouree.

