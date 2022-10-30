The Courier

Hepburn Shire artists win big at Creswick Spring Festival Art Show

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
October 30 2022 - 5:30am
Pavilion Arts Creswick president Andrew Bell admires Alison Parkinson's piece There's an old truck at Clarke's which took out first prize at this year's show. Picture by Kate Healy.

Hepburn shire artists have flaunted their creative prowess in the Creswick Spring Festival Art Show at the weekend.

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

