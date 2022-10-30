Hepburn shire artists have flaunted their creative prowess in the Creswick Spring Festival Art Show at the weekend.
The exhibition saw about 80 entrants with a varied array of works ranging from paintings, drawings, sculptures and photography.
Pavilion Arts Creswick president Andrew Bell said it was fantastic to present such a diverse assortment of works.
He said each piece was "of a worthy standard" and "worthy of being in an arts show".
"There was a lovely mixture of mediums, it was very refreshing and having a lot more sculptures this time made the place a more exciting space to walk into," Mr Bell said.
Four awards were given out on Friday night to artists which included a first prize and two runners-ups selected by the Art Gallery of Ballarat curator Kiri Smart as well as a president's award.
There were also several commendations.
Renowned Hepburn Shire artist Alison Parkinson took out first prize and $1,000 for her landscape painting There's an old truck at Clarke's which depicts her community's aversion to AusNet and the controversial Western Victoria Transmission Network Project.
Craig Barrett and James Mulraney received runners-ups and $100 each. Mr Barrett's piece Anderson's Hill is a triptych etching. Mr Mulraney's work Wild Boar brought to life the intricacies of a boar in a steel welded sculpture.
Ronda Hazell received the special president's award for her textile and stitch based art piece Cockatoo.
Mr Bell said he gave Ms Hazell the prize as her work illustrated "a wonderful contemporary illustration of a cockatoo".
"It made me smile," he said.
The Creswick Spring Festival Art Show will run until November 1 at the Creswick Neighbourhood Centre.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
