The Courier

Annabel Sutherland guides Melbourne Stars to victory over Melbourne Renegades in WBBL derby

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated October 29 2022 - 7:37am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alice Capsey of the Stars (right) celebrates a catch with Annabel Sutherland. Picture by Adam Trafford.

The Melbourne Stars have made a triumphant return home, beating crosstown rivals Melbourne Renegades by six wickets to celebrate their first win of WBBL|08 at Eastern Oval on Saturday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.