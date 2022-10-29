The Melbourne Stars have made a triumphant return home, beating crosstown rivals Melbourne Renegades by six wickets to celebrate their first win of WBBL|08 at Eastern Oval on Saturday afternoon.
In the first match in Victoria for over 1000 days, it was the Stars who took the bragging rights, spinner Sophie Day claiming a career-best 4-19 and Annabel Sutherland 3-17 to dismiss the Renegades for a measly 91 in 19 overs.
Sutherland (42*) carried her form into the chase as the Stars reached their target with 15 balls to spare.
"It's pretty nice (to get the first win). We've had a great feeling in the group and have certainly been in it in our previous four games so it's good to get over the line and hopefully we can carry that forward into the next few games," Sutherland said.
"(Sophie Day) has come on in leaps and bounds and she deserves a performance like that. She worked so hard over pre-season so I'm not surprised at all and I'm glad she could pick up a few wickets."
Renegades new-ball pair Sophie Molineux (0-22) and Shabnim Ismail (1-15) offered little reprieve and their pressure was rewarded when a mix-up saw Jemimah Rodrigues (8) run out before her opening Lauren Winfield-Hill followed soon after, edging a sharp catch to second slip.
At 2-17, Sutherland and Alice Capsey (19) steadied the ship with the latter's dismissal in the 12th over and a Kim Garth duck mere missteps as the Stars strolled to victory.
The result sees the Renegades sink to the bottom of the table needing a reversal of form with the bat, having failed to score more runs than the Hurricanes did in their 12 overs in a reduced match earlier in the day.
Sent in by the Stars, Renegades captain Sophie Molineux departed for a golden duck after edging one through to the keeper off Garth (1-10 off two overs).
Georgia Prestwidge (13) and West Indies captain Hayley Matthews (24) looked ominious but the two's departure in quick succession left their side's innings at a crossroads.
Playing her first game of the season, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu lacked her usual flair, battling to 17 off 25 balls, with Carly Leeson (15) the only other notable contributor, hitting the lone six of the Renegades' innings.
"I think we didn't play to the conditions. The batters just needed to set themselves up and wait for the ball. We know what we can do with the bat. I mean we got 160 a couple games ago," Ismail said.
"Obviously, it's frustrating to lose four games in a row but we're still positive in the camp. We know what we can do and hopefully we can come back out tomorrow and just fire up."
The Renegades play the Sydney Sixers at Eastern Oval on Sunday afternoon, starting at 3pm.
The Stars take on the Sydney Thunder at Eastern Oval the following day, again at 3pm.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.