Ballarat Trainer Henry Dwyer looks set to prepare Asfoora for the Oakleigh Plate in February after Derby Day win

Updated October 30 2022 - 2:20am, first published 2:00am
Asfoora ridden by John Allen wins the Furphy Sprint on Saturday. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos

BALLART trainer Henry Dwyer will set his star sprinting mare Asfoora for the Oakleigh Plate at the end of February after the flying four-year-old scored a big win in Saturday's Group 3 Furphy Sprint (1100m) at Flemington.

