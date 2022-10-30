BALLART trainer Henry Dwyer will set his star sprinting mare Asfoora for the Oakleigh Plate at the end of February after the flying four-year-old scored a big win in Saturday's Group 3 Furphy Sprint (1100m) at Flemington.
Ridden to perfection by Ballarat jockey John Allen, Asfoora, carrying 58kg, sat on the speed, one off the fence in the final race on Saturday's Derby Day card down the famous Flemington straight, and when asked to go at the 300m mark cantered away from the strong field.
It comes just a fortnight after Asfoora scored a big win in the Caulfield Sprint.
Despite the impressive nature of her all-the-way win last start, even on Saturday morning Dwyer said he was tossing up whether to run her or not on Saturday.
"I've been looking for reasons why not to run her all week, and why she can't win and all the negatives," Dwyer told racing.com.
"At scratching time at 7.30 this morning, I just thought 'throw caution to the wind', and just let her be a good horse and let her win.
"She keeps on rolling along, doesn't she?"
The Oakleigh Plate is likely to be next on the agenda, but first will come a short trip to the spelling paddock for some much-needed rest before a return to racing for the Group 1 at Sandown on February 25.
"Positives and negatives (from Saturday's win). Obviously, she gets a bit of a penalty there for the Oakleigh Plate," he said.
"Johnny (Allen) just said she had a little bit of a look-around late.
"He said she still had a bit of petrol in the tank, but just got the wanders a bit down the straight.
"But I think if we're going to the Oakleigh Plate and she runs as we expect her to, then you just aim up and run at everything after that.
"The good races are down the straight here. This time next year we might be here."
Allen was full of praise for the way Dwyer had his in-form mare prepared for Saturday's assignment. "It was a good honest effort, she's going super. Henry and the team have her flying," he said.
"Just her attitude and she got into good rhythm. My first time sitting on her and I thought she might be a little more on her toes, but luckily she relaxed and did everything right. It was very professional."
Another sprinter who had high hopes on the day, the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Coolangatta was fifth in the Coolmore Stud Stakes.
"She's so brilliant, she's so effective, but at the 1200 metres at Flemington against that calibre of horse we were just a little bit vulnerable the last little bit," jockey Craig Williams said after the race.
