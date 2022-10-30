The generosity of strangers and a set of paella pans could be all it takes to secure the future of A Pot of Courage.
COVID lockdowns almost forced the closure of the social enterprise cafe but after struggling through and dreaming big they now have the ability to cater for larger events and bring in extra income.
A GoFundMe campaign to raise money to buy paella pans to expand their catering capacity did not quite hit its target but with just under $2000, including $500 from the Soroptimist International Ballarat group, it was just enough to make a big difference.
"It was enough to purchase the basics to go forward with our catering expansion plans," said APOC founder manager Shiree Pilkinton.
APOC now has four paella pans, including two large ones that can feed 100 people, and the stands and gas cylinders they need to go off-site to private functions, workplaces, schools, community and other events.
Having access to larger events has "massively positive impact" on the organisation's financial situation which is still rebuilding after COVID.
"We were challenged so much by lockdown to the point of wondering whether we would remain afloat," Ms Pilkinton said.
"The first great thing that happened was Lain, our catering coordinator, came to us with quite a lot of experience in cooking paella in large quantities from her job in Melbourne which suddenly added another extra element to the social enterprise.
"It enables us to say we can cater for 150 guests for a wedding or other big events, and means we can generate more opportunities for people to earn extra income and have more training and experience."
Ms Pilkinton founded APOC after a Prevention of Violence Against Women project in which women shared food each week. She heard many stories of women, many from refugee and migrant backgrounds, who were struggling to be employed, or even interviewed, who wanted more financial independence and to feel a sense of belonging in Ballarat.
A Pot of Courage cafe now runs from Barkly Square and has employed and trained 37 women in three years.
Ms Pilkinton said the pans would not just be used for paella, but for risotto, jumbalaya, Thai green curry and other traditional dishes that can be adapted to the cooking style.
"It opens up this whole new income stream, training opportunities and employment opportunities just by having these pans."
Bookings are coming in for parties, weddings, end of year events and other celebrations.
"We are finally starting to finally look a bit better financially," Ms Pilkinton said.
"It's been really quite stressful. We did not have the money to buy these pans but the generosity of others who understand what we are trying to do and the benefits for everybody means suddenly this is a different story and we are very grateful."
