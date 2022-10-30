The Courier

Demand soars for Berry Street School as COVID teens disengage from education

MS
By Michelle Smith
October 30 2022 - 6:30pm
D'arne with Berry Street School assistant principal Damian McKee and therapy dog Poppy. Picture by Adam Trafford

Demand for places at Ballarat's Berry Street School is "out of control" after COVID lockdowns and remote learning caused many teens to disengage from education.

