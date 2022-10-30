The idea of e-scooters as a permanent fixture could soon be a reality as new data reveals more people in the region are replacing a car ride with an e-scooter trip.
On Friday, Singapore-based transport company, Neuron Mobility who began a year long trial of e-scooters in Ballarat in December 2021, released statistics showing the positive correlation between their trips and user spending habits.
Across Australia, Neuron Mobility's study which garnered more than 5000 responses and was supported by Queensland Economic Advocacy Solutions economist Nick Behrens, found on average each of their e-scooters contributed $70,000 to local economies per year.
For Ballarat, based on 250 e-scooters, this equated to $17.5 million per year.
It also found 16 per cent of all trips within the region would not have happened if e-scooters were not available which would have likely resulted in a loss of profit for many businesses.
This figure was six per cent higher than the national average of ten per cent.
Generally, around the nation, 50 per cent of riders spent more than $20 on their most recent trip, with an average spend of $65 per trip.
The report also revealed 63 per cent of people in the region were replacing a car ride with an e-scooter trip compared to the national average of 46 per cent.
Additionally, since the City of Ballarat and the state government expanded travel to suburbs including Lucas and Delacombe in September, Neuron Mobility found there was a significant uplift in average travel distance and riding time.
Prior to the extension, an average trip distance was 1.9 kilometers. It has now expanded to 2.2 kilometres. Similarly, the average riding time increased by about a minute from 12 minutes to 13 minutes.
"We have seen in smaller cities residents may have limited public transport options close to their home. Neuron's e-scooter program can drastically improve accessibility and offers a way to get to and from city centres without a car," the report wrote.
Of the more than 5000 people surveyed across the 12 cities, more than 90 per cent believed e-scooters benefited their area.
The Ballarat e-scooter trial is set to end on December 15. However no definitive announcement has been made regarding its future.
A Department of Transport spokesperson said the benefits and risks of e-scooters were being "thoroughly" assessed in the City of Ballarat.
"An independent Oversight Panel is monitoring the trial, will evaluate the outcomes and make recommendations about the future use of e-scooters in Victoria," they said.
Towards the conclusion of the trial, the independent panel will make recommendations to the Minister for Roads and Roads Safety regarding the future of the trial and the longer-term regulation potential for these and similar devices.
Neuron Mobility found that the incident rates in both the Melbourne trial and Ballarat were well below national averages, which they report were less (than) two incidents requiring hospital treatment per 100,000 kms travelled.
Rival business, Lime reported 99.99 per cent of rides had been free of incident and there had been no recorded deaths on trial e-scooters.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
