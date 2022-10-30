Ballarat has recorded yet another rise in the amount spent on poker machines with an increase of more than $100,000 from August to September.
Data from the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission revealed from last month to this month, the money paid into poker machines rose from $5,620,347.82 to $5,729,824.81.
Comparing this expense to the same time last year, there was a staggering spike of more than $4 million.
Conversely, Bendigo which has a similar population size and demographic recorded a decline in the amount spent on the pokies of more than $90,000 down from $$5,498,874.92 in August to $5,400,219.45 in September.
Residents of Moorabool Shire were also found to have reduced their spending on the pokies from $1,402,248.42 to $1,388,925.97. This is a decrease of more than $13,000.
The VGCCC also found Ballarat had put a whooping $51,177,397 per annum into poker machines during the 2021/22 financial year ending June 30.
This equates to $441 a year put into electronic gaming machines for every person in the region or a total of $140,212 a day.
The $50 million-plus machine expenditure could have more-than-paid for a project to build 180 social housing homes in Delacombe.
From 2018-2019, Australians lost about $25 billion on legal forms of gambling, representing the largest per capita losses in the world.
In Victoria, the social harm of gambling including its adverse financial impacts and emotional toll, was estimated to be at around $7 billion.
Gambling Harm Awareness Week was held from October 17-23 with this year's theme focusing on the impact gambling could have on one's wellbeing.
Data suggests around 35 per cent of Australian adults aged 18 and over spent money on one or more gambling activities including private betting within a month.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.