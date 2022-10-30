The Sydney Sixers enjoyed a perfect weekend in Ballarat, winning both their games at Eastern Oval on the back of headline performances from some of the world's best to move to the top of the WBBL ladder.
Reigning Australian women's cricketer of the year Ashleigh Gardner was the first to fire, taking career-best figures of 4-23 while also plundering a match-high 43 runs to lead the Sixers to an eight-wicket win against the Hobart Hurricanes on Saturday.
The following day it was recently-appointed Australian vice captain Alyssa Healy (78) and New Zealand international Suzie Bates (66) who proved the difference, combining for a 151-run opening stand to push the Sixers to a tournament-best 3-188 en route to a 37-run win against the Melbourne Renegades.
"I waited seven years to open the batting and put on a really good partnership with Suzie. We said last night that we were pretty disappointed in ourselves. I don't think either of us has lasted more than two overs at either end," Healy joked after the game.
"The fact we could do that today and get our team off to a good start was really pleasing."
The win wasn't without early drama. The Sixers raced through five overs of spin up front - England international Sophie Ecclestone (2-18) impressing - as they reached the point to constitute a game in persistent rainfall.
The rain eventually cleared but with the Renegades 5-38 in the eighth over any chance of a Renegades win passed alongside the bad weather.
Carly Leeson (52) offered some hope for a miracle with her maiden half-century and combined with Rhiann O'Donnell (32) for an 81-run sixth-wicket partnership but the Sixers' quicks excelled in the clearing conditions, Maitlan Brown (3-16) and Lauren Cheatle (3-28) leading the way as the Renegades closed on 9-151.
Despite two losses in Ballarat, Leeson said it was great to be back playing in Victoria for the first time in over 1000 days.
"For myself coming from the country I really enjoy playing at regional grounds and I know how much it means to the community," she said.
"The weather was less than ideal so for people to still come out meant a lot."
The Renegades sit on the bottom of the table with a 1-5 record heading into their next match against the Hobart Hurricanes on Thursday night.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
