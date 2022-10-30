The Courier

WBBL players sing praises of Eastern Oval ground staff

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
October 30 2022 - 10:00am
Melbourne Renegades star Chamira Athapathuthu pulls in front of a packed Eastern Oval grandstand. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Australian vice-captain Alyssa Healy has led the chorus of players praising the Eastern Oval ground staff after all three games of Ballarat's WBBL festival at the weekend were played despite the inclement weather.

