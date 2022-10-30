WBBL players sing praises of Eastern Oval ground staff

Australian vice-captain Alyssa Healy has led the chorus of players praising the Eastern Oval ground staff after all three games of Ballarat's WBBL festival at the weekend were played despite the inclement weather.
Although rain fell on both playing days, adding to the nearly 30mm recorded across Thursday and Friday, only the Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes clash on Saturday morning was affected, having been reduced to 12 overs a side due to a wet outfield.
"I can't believe we've come here and there have been three games. The fact we've been out here playing is pretty impressive," Healy said after the Sydney Sixers' win on Sunday.
"To get the amount of cricket we've had out on Eastern Oval is a full credit to the ground staff. It's been unbelievable."
Healy's international teammate Annabel Sutherland echoed her comments.
"The pitch was really good. The ground staff did an exceptional job getting it up for the weekend," she said.
The weekend marked the first WBBL games in Ballarat since 2018 when a clash between the Melbourne Renegades and the Adelaide Strikers was washed out.
Eastern Oval was scheduled to host a three-day festival last year before all matches were moved out of Victoria due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Healy said her team had enjoyed their time in the region.
"The fact we can take the WBBL to regional areas and people come out to watch it and want to be a part of it is pretty special," she said.
"Hopefully we'll be back in Ballarat next year and hopefully with some nicer weather, everyone can relax and not worry about the rain coming down. But, we've thoroughly enjoyed our time here. Everyone's been really lovely and hopefully we can come back."
