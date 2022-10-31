UPDATE 2.15pm: Two people have been charged after police intercepted an allegedly unregistered vehicle in Ararat early Monday morning.
A 34-year-old Golden Point man has been charged with burglary, two counts of theft, dealing with property suspected of crime, going equipped to steal, driving whilst disqualified, and using an unregistered vehicle/
He has been remanded in custody and will appear at court at a later date.
A 33-year-old Ararat woman was also arrested, charged with burglary, two counts of theft, dealing with property suspected of crime, making a false report, going equipped to steal, and possessing a controlled weapon - she has also been remanded in custody.
PREVIOUSLY:
Police have outwitted a pair of alleged burglars from Ballarat and Ararat who allegedly had licence plates made of paper and an even flimsier escape plan.
Stawell officers intercepted a Toyota Camry sedan allegedly bearing false number plates travelling on Ararat Road just after 3am Monday.
Police were quick to realise the registration plates were made of paper, and while they were speaking with the driver the other occupant allegedly called triple-zero.
They allegedly reported a false 'assault' nearby, hoping police would be redirected - but the incident was assigned to another unit.
The jig was up when those officers returned the person's call and realised what had occurred.
Police searched the vehicle, finding cash and stolen items.
They also located medication belonging to a person residing in Robson Road, Stawell.
Police attended the Robson Road address and confirmed an alleged aggravated burglary had taken place.
The victim was not injured during the incident.
A 33-year-old Ararat woman and a 34-year-old Golden Point man are assisting police with their enquiries.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
