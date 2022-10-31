The State Opposition has vowed to set aside $950,000 for the redevelopment of the frequently-flooded Creswick Scout Hall if it wins the November 26 election.
Ripon State Liberal MP Louise Staley said the 70-year-old hall - which is close to the Creswick Creek - would be revamped with a building extension and refurbishments to the shed and outdoor facilities.
The group had to throw away thousands of dollars of carpet and equipment earlier this month - after their fifth flood in a decade.
Parents began a GoFundMe appeal, which has so far raised more than $800. Creswick Lions have also donated $2500.
"I congratulate the partnership of the 1st Creswick Scout Group and the Creswick and District U3A in their development of the plans for the hall," Ms Staley said.
"It's fantastic to join them to make these plans a reality,"
Seventy young people are members of Creswick scouts - including Joeys, Cubs, Scouts and Venturers.
The hall is also used by Creswick and District U3A, with more than 210 members participating in two dozen courses.
"This is an opportunity for a multi-generational community facility which will be fully utilised and benefit Creswick long into the future," U3A President Bill Morrison said.
"It is rare that two groups of such am age differential combine to create an outcome with such ongoing positive benefits.
The hall was built by volunteers - including senior Scouts - and opened in 1957.
"This is an amazing opportunity for Creswick youth to continue to grow and develop relationships within the community," Group leader Simon Miller said.
"An inviting, fit for purpose hall with contemporary facilities that meet the needs of the today's youth will give Scouts a fantastic base of operations to carry out their programs and activities."
A Scout hall in Ballan is nearing completion, after a series of funding promises by both sides of politics dating back to 2014.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
