2022 Victorian election: Opposition vows funds for Creswick Scouts to fix their damaged hall

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
October 31 2022 - 12:00am
The Creswick Scout Hall sits at one of the lowest points of North Parade, near the Creswick Creek and has been flooded five times since 2012. Joeys Ner, Eden, Felicity, Petra, Mia, Levi, Ivy, Ginevva, Max helped with cleanup. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

The State Opposition has vowed to set aside $950,000 for the redevelopment of the frequently-flooded Creswick Scout Hall if it wins the November 26 election.

