I am not sure how many foreign tourists come across your beautiful Ballarat every year, especially after COVID, but what happened to me today showed the kindness of your fellow citizens - private individuals, police force and volunteers alike.
I, a German tourist, aka Matthias Koeppen, had an accident on the Western Freeway at the Old Melbourne Road next to the BP Servo, where an Australian driver (I assume he was travelling through - he mentioned he was in a rush to south Australia and left as soon as we exchanged necessities) and my rental car collided, slitting my front left tire and some front part open, leaving me alone with a damaged car on an Australian motorway.
Not to mention my family had tickets for Sovereign Hill and also an agenda to catch up with!
After the counterparty left, a fire brigade vehicle from Glen Park arrived, who presumably I had mistaken for the police, to secure the area.
He parked his vehicle behind mine with warning lights offering security given the proximity of the motorway with vehicles passing by. I think the gentleman's name was Brian who kindly waited until the police arrived and in all the trouble I did not thank him for his service.
Then the police arrived, who I called not knowing local procedures and relying on a leaflet from the rental car company.
The two female members of the local law enforcement confirmed not only regularities but also helped me find and call the closed local rental outlet of the rental company - it was Sunday morning after all. I must say that before their arrival I have been pushed around by the car rental company from accident handling in New South Wales to call centres in presumably India to roadside assistance in Melbourne who were not able to tell me what to do claiming Ballarat is outside of their Melbourne jurisdiction.
The local police helped me to limp the car over to the parking of BP with me still being in rental car limbo, not knowing how to move on - just imagine if you Aussies had an accident in Germany with a rental car in the Bavarian Alps 200km outside of Munich and then nobody tells you what to do!
Here we come to the kindness of your local people. After all the hassle, I decided to just go my own way, get the car fixed up myself with tape and change the tire but not before having a coffee - I like Australian Flat Whites as the milk is richer compared to my Fatherland but that is completely unnecessary information and has nothing to do with the matter.
I went into BP where I met my local good Samaritan (thanks Cal!) to ask a few questions regarding tools etc. but the gentleman (the real meaning of the word) kindly offered me to have a look at the car and actually helped me with the tire change and fix the car up even though his other half was waiting for him after the end of his shift. I truly hope to get the surname of the person who helped me as I am going to write to his boss.
Now if you might wonder why I make the effort to write this letter:
In case you are wondering what happened to me. I am glad that in the end everything has gladly worked out. I have seen Sovereign Hill and was finally able to reach the car rental company. They told me to either change the car in the local site in Ballarat or drive the vehicle to Melbourne!
Ballarat has surely left a mark in my life just when I needed it. Good things will happen - and even if it is only a bloody good flat white sponsored by a local Samaritan from BP.
Thank you very much and best regards.
UPDATE: Mr Koeppen adds the rental car company swapped out the damaged vehicle in Ballarat, and he is now on his way to Melbourne
Matthias Koeppen
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.