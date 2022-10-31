The Courier
Opinion

LETTERS | Thanks for help on highway near Warrenheip

By Matthias Koeppen
October 31 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Old Melbourne Road intersection at the Western Highway. Picture from Tony Ford GeoCon

I am not sure how many foreign tourists come across your beautiful Ballarat every year, especially after COVID, but what happened to me today showed the kindness of your fellow citizens - private individuals, police force and volunteers alike.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.