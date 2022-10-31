I went into BP where I met my local good Samaritan (thanks Cal!) to ask a few questions regarding tools etc. but the gentleman (the real meaning of the word) kindly offered me to have a look at the car and actually helped me with the tire change and fix the car up even though his other half was waiting for him after the end of his shift. I truly hope to get the surname of the person who helped me as I am going to write to his boss.