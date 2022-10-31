The Courier

Western Highway driver caught doing 114kmh in 80 zone in wet

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
October 31 2022 - 1:00am
File.

Ballarat police have been left gobsmacked by a Gordon driver who clocked an alleged 114km/h in an 80 zone during wet weather in Warrenheip.

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

