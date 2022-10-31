Ballarat police have been left gobsmacked by a Gordon driver who clocked an alleged 114km/h in an 80 zone during wet weather in Warrenheip.
Highway Patrol officers said the 44-year-old woman also tested positive to the drug ice.
The Toyota Hilux she was driving was detected 36km over the speed limit at 1.30pm Sunday.
The woman's licence was suspended for six months and she's been given two infringement notices.
Traffic police are reminding drivers that Operation Furlong wraps up across Victoria at 11.59pm Tuesday, with a focus on main arterials.
It got off to a tragic start, with the death of a motorcyclist on the Tylden-Woodend Road at 6.30am on Saturday.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.