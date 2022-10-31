Ballarat jockey John Allen has won some of the most prestigious races in Australia since relocating from Ireland more than a decade ago and going from riding over the jumps to becoming one of the country's best on the flat.
His biggest is undoubtedly the 2021 Cox Plate on the Irish-trained State Of Rest.
Now can he salute on an Irish-bred Epsom Derby winner, Serpentine, in the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday.
Allen is combining with Melbourne Cup royalty.
Serpentine is raced by racing king Lloyd Williams, who has owned seven Melbourne Cup winners, and trained by Ballarat-based Rob Hickmott, who is a two-time winner of the race for Williams.
Hickmott scored with Green Moon in 2012 and Almandin in 2016 before moving full-time to Ballarat last year.
Hickmott and Williams were preparing to have two starters in the Cup..
However, Port Nepean was scratched on Monday after returning elevated blood results.
Allen only secured the ride on Serpentine after steering the six-year-old into second in the Lexus Archer Stakes, 2500m, at Flemington on Saturday - a race in which the gelding needed a top three finish to force his way in the Melbourne Cup field.
Going into the Archer, Allen was booked to ride the James Cummings-trained Alegron in the Cup.
However, Alegron was scratched after finishing back in the field in the Archer - making Allen available to accept the mount on Serpentine.
Allen, speaking to The Courier on his way to the Melbourne Cup parade on Monday, said this was the race that everyone involved in racing worldwide was aware of and the one most wanted to win.
"It's definitely on the bucket list."
Allen said he had probably first become aware of the race as a youngster in Ireland when Vintage Crop, prepared by Dermot Weld in Ireland, became the first Northern Hemisphere-trained winner of the Cup in 1993.
"I vaguely remember Vintage Crop. I don't remember watching the race, but I do remember there being a bit of a fuss about it.
"Once I got older and became involved in racing I started watching it, especially when there were Irish interests involved."
Serpentine made the pace at Flemington on Saturday and Allen said he was likely to follow a similar race pattern on Tuesday with the aim of making it a true stayers' test.
He said Serpentine had caused an upset when he won the 2020 Epsom Derby in England. "Hopefully he can go well and do it again."
Serpentine was paying $81 the win on Monday.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
