Cobras lose BFNL team of the year member

Bacchus Marsh has suffered another blow with homegrown VFL-listed midfielder Nick Stuhldreier leaving the club ahead of the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season.
Stuhldreier has signed with Greenvale in the Essendon District Football League, joining brother Ryley in departing the Cobras, with the latter moving to Bellarine Football League outfit Barwon Heads.
Nick Stuhldreier, who is on Port Melbourne's list, played nine games for Bacchus Marsh in 2022 and was named in the BFNL team of the year.
The midfielder topped the league with an average 9.2 loose ball gets a game, while also ranking second for total groundball gets (13.22) and third for disposals (34.22).
Stuhldreier's departure sees further class leave the Cobras' midfield unit after former playing-coach Tom German crossed to Spotswood.
German led his side for inside 50s (avg. 5) and ranked second for disposals (29.27).
The Cobras will enter 2023 under a new coach in Jason Williams.
