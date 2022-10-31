The Courier
Bacchus Marsh loses team of the year member for 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season

Updated October 31 2022 - 2:54am, first published 2:30am
Cobras lose BFNL team of the year member

Bacchus Marsh has suffered another blow with homegrown VFL-listed midfielder Nick Stuhldreier leaving the club ahead of the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season.

