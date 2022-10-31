Omnium features in rowing season opener

A double header launches Ballarat's rowing season on Lake Wendouree on Saturday.
Ballarat Rowing Club will host a school regatta, while Rowing Victoria will ran an omnium.
The school regatta has attracted 520 rowers in 120 ewntries to contest 30 events.
Eleven schools include Ballarat Grammar School, Ballarat Clarendon College, Loreto College and St Patrick's College.
The omnium, to be contested in the afternoon, has 64 entries from 14 schools and clubs.
An omnium is a multiple race event, with the course is made up of a series of gates making up five sectors.
Timing starts when boats pass through a starting gate for each sector and stops at the sector's exit.
Competitors row at a relaxed pace up between sectors.
Times are combined to give each crew its race time.
Leg 1: 500m - St Patrick's College boat shed to Ballarat Yacht Club jetty.
Leg 2: 600m - twin canons on View Point to near start of 2000m rowing course.
Leg 3: 1000 - near start of 2000m rowing course to Ballarat High School boat shed.
Leg 4: 700m - near playground towards rowing course 1750m marker.
Leg 5: 1250m - 500m marker rowing course to 1750m marker.
