A repackaged metropolitan-style rail idea could open the gates to the return of passenger rail between Ballarat and Geelong.
The Coalition's $170 million proposal is introduce fast rail services from Colac and Bannockburn to Melbourne's western suburbs in Werribee.
Rail experts argue putting Bannockburn on the map adds strength to the Ballarat-Geelong rail campaign because the fast-growing regional town on Geelong's outskirts, but in Golden Plains Shire, is on the line.
Rail Futures Institute president John Hearsch said the concept was not entirely new - the Liberals had promised plenty of fast rail in the Geelong region ahead of the last state election - but it was a starting point.
And especially so with the Commonwealth Games in regional Victoria fast on the horizon.
"What the Liberals are proposing has the bones for a good idea to it," Mr Hearsch said. "...The starting point is to reinstate the Geelong-Ballarat line and to include Bannockburn and [Bell Post Hill] and to have stops in Lethbridge and Meredith. As Bannockburn grows it probably warrants additional services.
"We think the time has come to start pushing harder to reinstate the service...We see the Commonwealth Games as a trigger to certainly get this up and running once more."
Passenger trains were withdrawn from the Ballarat-Geelong line in 1981, largely due to dwindling numbers and the introduction of the Ballarat line through Bacchus Marsh.
This year marks 160 years since the first Ballarat-Geelong train service, which opened on April 10, 1862.
The line was built by the Victorian Railways Corporation, with double tracks, stone station buildings and the 440-metre Moorabool Viaduct along the line.
It remained the only rail line between Ballarat and Melbourne until 1889 when the Ballarat-Melbourne line was opened.
But the return of the rail has not gained much traction in government circles.
The Baillieu Liberal Government undertook a feasibility study into the line 10 years ago, which had largely become a freight transport linking to Mildura.
An Infrastructure Victoria report released in 2016 "considered" Ballarat-Geelong rail but "suggested this connection would be better provided by buses". A typical bus trip to Geelong, with stops, takes more than two hours to a city about one hour away by car.
Part of the Coalition's plan is for the services to in place by 2026, the same year as Geelong and Ballarat will play key roles in hosting the Commonwealth Games.
The plan would be delivered with existing sprinter rail carriages on what is a broad gauge line, between Bannockburn and Geelong.
"I want Victoria to be a state of cities, not a city state, and Geelong is a major part of that plan," Mr Guy said, keen to boost the livability and commuter service in the state's second biggest city.
Victoria's Transport Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan said the ideas was "underbaked" and "vague on detail and low on funding".
