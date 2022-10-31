Cardigan-trained Cravache Dor will target two more age classics after taking out the group 1 $75,000 Victoria Trotters Derby at Maryborough on Sunday.
Trainer Antono Golino aims to plot the same course many two, three and four-year-old trotters and pacers will take over the next two months - the Breeders Crown and Vicbred Super Series.
Cravache Dor made his claim as the best of his age with an all-the-way win in the Derby final to land his second group 1, having previously won the Need For Speed Prince final.
Just as he had in his heat Cravache Dor free-wheeled in front, this time breaking the track record.
It gave Golino his second Victoria Trotters Derby, following Une Belle Allure in 2017, and completed a double on the day for him.
Myrniong trainer/driver pair Jess Tubbs and Greg Sugars claimed the group 1 $50,000 Redwood Classic as part of a double.
They combined with Cognati to win one of Australia's most prestigious races for two-year-old trotters.
Cognati began quickly off the second two in the standing start to find the lead and control the race from there.
Tubbs also scored with Visionary in the Matchmaker Mile, giving the four-year-old mare three wins in four starts since joining the Mryniong stable.
Daylesford trainer Anne-Maree Conroy had a strong Redwood Carnival, with Mielicki completing a clean sweep over two days in taking out a heat and final of the Black Horse Natural Handicap on Sunday. It was her 70th career win.
She also trained Shield Maiden to a win earlier in the carnival, which featured three race meetings, and drove Quake Proof to victory for husband and trainer Michael Barby.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
