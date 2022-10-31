With predictions on track for traffic on the Western Freeway to double by 2031, council leaders say money and support are needed to keep developing the key link to the west.
Northern Grampians Shire councillor Kevin Erwin is the chair for the Western Highway Action Committee, who continuously advocate for the road's development.
"It needs substantial money spent on it," Cr Erwin said.
"I think with the current funding, it will be 200 years before some of those areas can be replaced."
WHAC was formed in the early 2000s when councils advocated for the Deer Park bypass development, which cut the drive from Ballarat to Melbourne by 15 to 20 minutes.
Ten councils are involved with the committee from Melton to the South Australian border.
"The amount of vehicles that are now travelling the Western High have increased substantially and particularly down the Melton end," Cr Erwin said.
"There is certainly some need to do work down that end and complete the original project which is Ballarat to Stawell duplication."
Ahead of the state election at the end of November, the Liberals have promised $700 million to upgrade the Western Highway to an "urban freeway standard".
They want to add an additional lane in each direction between the Western Ring Road at Christies Road and Melton, Bulmans Road.
Eight interchange upgrades have also been proposed if the Liberals are able to form government.
Shadow roads spokesperson Danny O'Brien said in a statement it was important to invest in roads across the state.
"This significant investment in roads across Melbourne's west is part of our comprehensive plan to repair and build better roads across metropolitan and regional Victoria," he said.
"The time for Melbourne's west is now," Victorian Liberal leader Matthew Guy said in a statement.
"We will deliver the infrastructure Melbourne's west deserves."
Cr Erwin said there is work going on behind the scenes for the Buangor and Ararat duplication.
"It can be frustrating to not see progress," he said.
"The lives that are lost in the meantime is quite sad.
"We just want to see things progress and start happening again."
Ripon MP Louise Staley said in a statement the work on the duplication will "immediately re-start" if the Liberals are re-elected.
Victorians head to the polls on November 26, voters have until November 8 to change their address on the roll.
Early voting will open from Monday November 14.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
