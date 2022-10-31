The highly coveted Miracle Mile has been revealed as one of Cardigan champion pacer Ladies In Red's major targets after a dominant victory in Saturday night's Queen Of The Pacific at Melton.
The Emma Stewart-trained superstar added a sixth group 1 success to her resume by securing the third and final leg of the Elizabeth Clarke Mares Triple Crown at Melton.
The win took the mighty mare's career record to 21 wins from 26 starts and lifted her earnings to more than $860,000.
Most had New South Wales visitor Braeview Kelly finding the lead from barrier five and that's how it panned out, but few would have expected Stewart-trained Tough Tilly to land a place in behind her on the pegs from barrier six.
Stewart said owners Bill and Anne Anderson had shown interest in sending Ladies In Red towards the $1m Miracle Mile at Menangle in March next year.
"I know Bill and Anne are quite keen to have a crack at the Miracle Mile, so that's probably our main target," Stewart said.
"She'll just keep trialling and we might pick a race here and there, but it's really exciting to have her going forward to the Miracle Mile."
Stewart said she was "very proud" of Ladies In Red, which had been forced to do it tough in many of her latest starts owing to second row draws.
She hasn't been able to find the front in any of her races lately," Stewart said.
"When she found the front (tonight), she was always going to be hard to beat."
Ladies In Red also secured a $10,000 bonus for connections with her overall win in the Elizabeth Clarke Mares Triple Crown series. She topped the leaderboard after a second placing in The Make Mine Cullen and victories in the Angelique Club Pace and Queen Of The Pacific.
Saturday night was a huge one for Stewart and her team, which alkso won with Hector, Khafaji, Techys Watching and Act Now, which claimed the group 2 4yo and 5yo Championship, Melton.
Stewart also had Major Delight win the group 1 NSW Breeders Challenge 2yo fillies final at Menangle.
