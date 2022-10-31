The Courier

Stewart spells out plan for Ladies In Red

By Tim O'Connor, Hrv
October 31 2022 - 10:00pm
Ladies In Red

The highly coveted Miracle Mile has been revealed as one of Cardigan champion pacer Ladies In Red's major targets after a dominant victory in Saturday night's Queen Of The Pacific at Melton.

