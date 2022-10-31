A Wendouree man linked to the alleged theft of motorbikes in Scotsburn last week - which saw a puppy have its leg broken - has fronted Ballarat court.
Jesse Marra, 20, appeared in custody at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday, charged with seven offences including theft of a motor vehicle and breach of bail conditions.
The court was told between 4 and 6pm on October 11, 2022, Marra and another unknown man were alleged to have stolen a car from a Mount Pleasant residence.
The car had been left locked at the house, with police alleging either Marra or the co-accused used force to enter and start the car.
Later that night, at 6.50pm, Marra was allegedly seen on CCTV driving the stolen car at a service station in Warranheip wearing a black hoodie and bandana.
On October 27, 2022, police attended Marra's Wendouree address for a bail compliance check, not finding him at home.
At around 12pm the following day police attended the same house and arrested Marra.
A stolen Honda motorbike was found in a garden shed at the address, which police alleged linked Marra to the theft of four motorbikes at an alleged aggravated burglary in Scotsburn, where a labrador puppy was injured.
According to Victoria Police Media, none of the charges relate to the injuries sustained by a 14-week-old puppy found at the scene.
Marra was not charged with aggravated burglary.
Police argued Marra was not eligible for bail, as the alleged offending is said to have occurred while he was on bail for similar offences earlier this year.
Marra's defence lawyer argued the community risk would be lower due to extended familial and youth justice support on his return home.
She said Marra, who had spent four day in custody prior to his court appearance, had learned a lesson from his first time in jail.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann said he had to consider a combination of factors in his decision to grant Marra bail.
"In my view, there is a potential that any time in custody will be longer than a sentence," Mr Stratmann said.
"Practically, what can be done? What is different in my view is the availability of familial support and accommodation. Evidence demonstrates ongoing commitment."
Mr Stratmann also warned Marra of the consequences of further breaches of bail conditions.
"Nothing has been proven, but I want to give you a very clear message - the expression is you are skating on thin ice," Mr Stratmann said.
"If you breach the bail this time, and you are brought before me, I think the chance of you getting bail is very slim."
Marra was released on bail subject to conditions and will have to reappear at court on November 17, 2022.
Two other men charged by police in relation to the alleged Scotsburn thefts have been remanded to appear at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on January 12, 2023.
