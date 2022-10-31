The number of people living rough on Ballarat streets could be as much as halved as a key housing facility looks set to re-open.
Uniting Reid's Guest House will open its doors on Monday November 7 following a nine month closure. A fire in early February burned in the inside of the building and refurbishment works have been delayed due to supply and staff shortages.
Daniel Hemming, Reid's Guest House manager said it is exciting and important for the venue to open.
When The Courier spoke to Uniting in June, homelessness senior manager Adam Liversage said they were working with 89 people who were sleeping rough on the streets.Mr Libersage said that he had never seen figures so high.
Reid's has 52 rooms, some of which can house more than one person.
Mr Hemming said around 60 people can be housed in the building.
"We do have a number of people that were there in February, and they're wanting to come back," he said.
"Then we get referrals from lots of different agencies or people can self refer."
Mr Hemming said they will be looking to add more services to the building so they can offer "more of a wraparound service".
"We have just hired a client wellbeing officer and we are looking at doing more group activities like focusing on community and the wellbeing of a consumer."
Clients at Reid's pay rent on their rooms, which helps them eventually step into the rental market.
"We price our rooms using the same formula that public housing use," Mr Hemming said.
It works out to be about 25 per cent of a Job Keeper income.
Mr Hemming said a more permanent rental option is the pathway they hope for a lot of residents.
"They can set their feet with us and then build up a bit of a rental history."
"Then they can get a reference from us and move on," Mr Hemming said.
"We have some success with people moving into private rentals."
Mr Hemming said there is not a specific time frame for residents at the guest house, on average people tend to stay between four and eight weeks.
"Some people may only be there for a few days, some may stay a year," Mr Hemming said.
"There's no time limit on how long people can stay with us as long as they're engaging and continuing to work on their goals.
"A large portion of people that have been through the doors have some barriers to returning to housing."
Mr Hemming said they will work on connecting their residents to mental health workers or drug and alcohol treatments so they can "address those barriers and move people forward in their housing journey."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
