The Courier
Updated

Drone search begins for missing Brown Hill woman Angela

AF
Alex Dalziel
By Alex Ford, and Alex Dalziel
Updated October 31 2022 - 11:08pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Have you seen missing Brown Hill woman Angela? Picture from Victoria Police Media

UPDATE, 10am:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.