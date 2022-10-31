Drone search begins for missing Brown Hill woman Angela

UPDATE, 10am:
Ballarat police are ramping up the search to locate missing Brown Hill woman Angela.
The 44-year-old was last seen on Canterbury Street in Brown Hill on Monday 31 October.
Police have since requested assistance from the SES and will launch a drone to conduct a grid search in the area around her last seen location.
A police spokesperon said the area in question encompasses parklands such as a Brown Hill and Black Hill reserves, and the Yarrowee River track.
Anyone who sights or with information about Angela is urged to call Ballarat Police Station on 5336 6000.
EARLIER, 7.30am:
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing woman Angela.
The 44-year-old was last seen on Canterbury Street in Brown Hill on Monday 31 October.
She is described as having brown eyes, shoulder length dark brown hair, fair complexion and is around 150cm tall.
Angela was wearing a grey Oodie (type of wearable blanket) and grey Ugg boots.
IN THE NEWS
Police have concerns for her welfare due to medical conditions.
An image of Angela has been released in the hope someone can provide information on her current whereabouts.
Anyone who sights or with information about Angela is urged to call Ballarat Police Station on 5336 6000.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.