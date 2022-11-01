UPDATE, 5pm:
The sister of a missing Brown Hill woman has pleaded with the community for assistance, as the search passes the 24 hours mark.
Angela Tulloch, 43, was last seen at a Canterbury Street residential assisted care facility at around 12.45pm yesterday.
Angela's younger sister Rebecca Tulloch said her sister has an intellectual disability, is often non-verbal and prone to self-harm, raising concerns even further about her safety.
"She has a child-like personality, and the emotional capacity of a child. She is non-verbal unless she is with people she is comfortable with, and then she communicates in a minor whisper," Rebecca said.
"If anyone were to approach her she would probably communicate using head nods rather than anything over spoken voice."
Ballarat police, alongside Rebecca, have release more details about the missing 43-year-old in hopes community members will be able to assist police search parties.
Angela is described as having brown eyes, shoulder length dark brown hair, fair complexion and is around 150cm tall.
Since her disappearance, search parties have not been able to find any items or traces of Angela in the surrounding area.
She was believed to have left the residential care facility in a grey 'oodie' jumper and ugg boots on foot.
Ballarat police Senior Sergeant Anthony Traynor said the alarm of her disappearance was first raised by a staff member at the care facility, which allows residents to come and go freely.
He said since her disappearance police have enlisted the help of the SES, drone unit, canine unit and air wing in their search.
"Police concerns are not only the weather and the time Angela has been missing, but Angela suffers from some disabilities and is a vulnerable member of the community," Senior Sergeant Traynor said.
"We are concentrating on the area 2km around the point of missing. As part of the search, the longer we fail to locate Angela the wider it gets.
"They are all areas of concern. The fact that there are some areas of remote bush. Angela may be disoriented and may not know how to get back to her residence."
Rebecca said Angela had occasionally gone missing in the past, but not for this long, which concerned her family.
"It is not unusual, but it has been quite a while since she has done it previously. It is out of the blue," she said.
"She was home on the weekend for a visit and she was perfectly happy and fine. We are really concerned that she has taken off and is unlocatable at this moment.
"We are really worried. This is so unlike her. Normally when she does a disappearing act like this it is usually only for hours and we locate her quickly.
"It has never been overnight before and it has definitely not gone more than a 24 hour period, so we are holding grave concerns for her safety at the moment."
She implored community members to approach Angela with sensitivity.
"If you see her, approach her quietly, don't startle her, and call 000 straight away so we can get Angela the help she needs," she said.
An estimated 20 front line police officers were involved in today's search party, as well as 15 SES members from two units and additional support staff.
Should Angela not be found, Senior Sergeant Traynor said said police would continue the search into the night, and called upon Brown Hill residents to keep a look out for any signs of Angela.
"Through sheer numbers we would love members of the public, perhaps on their walks, to check waterways, check their tracks and trails, keep an eye out for Angela or anything peculiar," he said.
"I implore them to search their backyard, anywhere that Angela may have taken shelter given the weather.
"We are really relying on the community being our eyes and ears for this as well."
EARLIER, 10am:
Ballarat police are ramping up the search to locate missing Brown Hill woman Angela.
The 44-year-old was last seen on Canterbury Street in Brown Hill on Monday 31 October.
Police have since requested assistance from the SES and will launch a drone to conduct a grid search in the area around her last seen location.
A police spokesperon said the area in question encompasses parklands such as a Brown Hill and Black Hill reserves, and the Yarrowee River track.
Anyone who sights or with information about Angela is urged to call Ballarat Police Station on 5336 6000.
EARLIER, 7.30am:
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing woman Angela.
The 44-year-old was last seen on Canterbury Street in Brown Hill on Monday 31 October.
She is described as having brown eyes, shoulder length dark brown hair, fair complexion and is around 150cm tall.
Angela was wearing a grey Oodie (type of wearable blanket) and grey Ugg boots.
Police have concerns for her welfare due to medical conditions.
An image of Angela has been released in the hope someone can provide information on her current whereabouts.
Anyone who sights or with information about Angela is urged to call Ballarat Police Station on 5336 6000.
