UPDATE 5.30pm Wednesday:
Police will prepare a report for the Coroner after the body of a woman was located in Brown Hill on Wednesday.
The deceased is believed to be missing woman Angela Tulloh, according to Victoria Police Media.
The circumstances surrounding her death are not believed to be suspicious.
Police thanked the community for their support.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone.
UPDATE 2pm Wednesday:
The search for a missing Brown Hill woman has stepped up, with her Geelong sisters pleading for anyone who sees her to call her by name and quickly build trust.
Angela Tulloh has autism, is largely non-verbal and has an intellectual disability.
The 43-year-old went missing from Canterbury House residential care on Monday and was last seen at 12.45pm wearing a plain grey Oodie, a shawl, purple track pants and black Ugg boots.
"The longer she's missing the more at-risk she becomes," sister Rebecca Tulloh said.
"Please tell her she's not in trouble. We're worried about her and we just want her home."
Sister Rebecca Tulloh said the techniques used in the 2020 Mount Disappointment disappearance of autistic teenager William Callaghan would not work for Angela, who was wary of strangers and likely to hide.
"Use her name if you see her. Say: 'Angie, we know who you are and we really want to help you'," she said.
"Anything you can do to make her feel secure and reassured - and then she's more likely to be approachable."
Both choked up as they delivered a heartfelt message to their vulnerable sister:
"Ange, you're not in trouble. We love you, we miss you and we want to see that you're safe."
The 43-year-old grew up in Geelong and came to live in Ballarat eight years ago.
Her sisters said while she was not a stranger to the area, her trips around Ballarat would have been supervised and limited to areas such as shopping centres.
"She really loved to go to Big W," Michelle said.
"She is also likely to shoplift - and may try to take medication."
The family said Angela felt frustrated by her sensory and communication disabilities - and had a long history of self harm.
The sisters said she also loved water and occasionally ingested non-food items such as bleach and hand sanitiser.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Traynor said the search had stepped up with at least 40 personnel - including the Mounted Squad, Airwing, Search and Rescue and SES volunteers.
"There were reports of a possible sighting of a person fitting Angela's description at Canadian Lakes," he said.
"That lead's being investigated, but places with water are places where we would definitely like the public's assistance."
Anyone with information is urged to phone 000 immediately.
UPDATE 1pm Wednesday:
Mounted Victoria Police units have now joined the search or missing Brown Hill woman Angela Tulloh, last seen on Monday about 12.45pm.
UPDATE 10.30am Wednesday: Ballarat police have stepped up their search for missing Brown Hill woman Angela Tulloh, last seen on Monday about 12.45pm.
The SES, Airwing, and Special Solo Unit will join Search and Rescue police to continue the search on Wednesday, with a command post established at Russell Square.
According to a police media release, "(p)olice are appealing for the community's help to find Angela and ask people in the vicinity of Brown Hill, Black Hill, Canadian and Ballarat East to check their properties, sheds, and garages for her".
Angela has brown eyes, shoulder length dark brown hair, fair complexion and is around 150cm tall.
She was last seen wearing a grey Oodie (type of wearable blanket) and grey Ugg boots.
Police and family are concerned about Angela as she has a cognitive impairment and exhibits selective mutism which means she is unlikely to call out for help when if needed.
Angela's disability causes her to ingest non-food items, including petrol, alcohol, cleaning products and medications, which cause unconsciousness.
Angela recently had a stay in the Intensive Care Unit after she was located unconscious in the street after ingesting such items.
Anyone who sights or with information about Angela is urged to call Triple Zero (000).
It was 2.8 degrees overnight in Ballarat.
UPDATE 8am Wednesday: Police have confirmed they are still searching for missing Brown Hill woman Angela Tulloh.
Officers are asking for anyone who sees Angela - or has any other information - to come forward.
UPDATE, 5pm: The sister of a missing Brown Hill woman has pleaded with the community for assistance, as the search passes the 24 hours mark.
Angela Tulloh, 43, was last seen at a Canterbury Street residential assisted care facility at around 12.45pm yesterday.
Angela's younger sister Rebecca Waldie said her sister has an intellectual disability, is often non-verbal and prone to self-harm, raising concerns even further about her safety.
"She has a child-like personality, and the emotional capacity of a child. She is non-verbal unless she is with people she is comfortable with, and then she communicates in a minor whisper," Rebecca said.
"If anyone were to approach her she would probably communicate using head nods rather than anything over spoken voice."
Ballarat police, alongside Rebecca, have release more details about the missing 43-year-old in hopes community members will be able to assist police search parties.
Angela is described as having brown eyes, shoulder length dark brown hair, fair complexion and is around 150cm tall.
Since her disappearance, search parties have not been able to find any items or traces of Angela in the surrounding area.
She was believed to have left the residential care facility in a grey 'oodie' jumper and ugg boots on foot.
Ballarat police Senior Sergeant Anthony Traynor said the alarm of her disappearance was first raised by a staff member at the care facility, which allows residents to come and go freely.
He said since her disappearance police have enlisted the help of the SES, drone unit, canine unit and air wing in their search.
"Police concerns are not only the weather and the time Angela has been missing, but Angela suffers from some disabilities and is a vulnerable member of the community," Senior Sergeant Traynor said.
"We are concentrating on the area 2km around the point of missing. As part of the search, the longer we fail to locate Angela the wider it gets.
"They are all areas of concern. The fact that there are some areas of remote bush. Angela may be disoriented and may not know how to get back to her residence."
Rebecca said Angela had occasionally gone missing in the past, but not for this long, which concerned her family.
"It is not unusual, but it has been quite a while since she has done it previously. It is out of the blue," she said.
"She was home on the weekend for a visit and she was perfectly happy and fine. We are really concerned that she has taken off and is unlocatable at this moment.
"We are really worried. This is so unlike her. Normally when she does a disappearing act like this it is usually only for hours and we locate her quickly.
"It has never been overnight before and it has definitely not gone more than a 24 hour period, so we are holding grave concerns for her safety at the moment."
She implored community members to approach Angela with sensitivity.
"If you see her, approach her quietly, don't startle her, and call 000 straight away so we can get Angela the help she needs," she said.
An estimated 20 front line police officers were involved in today's search party, as well as 15 SES members from two units and additional support staff.
Should Angela not be found, Senior Sergeant Traynor said said police would continue the search into the night, and called upon Brown Hill residents to keep a look out for any signs of Angela.
"Through sheer numbers we would love members of the public, perhaps on their walks, to check waterways, check their tracks and trails, keep an eye out for Angela or anything peculiar," he said.
"I implore them to search their backyard, anywhere that Angela may have taken shelter given the weather.
"We are really relying on the community being our eyes and ears for this as well."
If you or someone you know needs support:
EARLIER, 10am:
Ballarat police are ramping up the search to locate missing Brown Hill woman Angela.
The 44-year-old was last seen on Canterbury Street in Brown Hill on Monday 31 October.
Police have since requested assistance from the SES and will launch a drone to conduct a grid search in the area around her last seen location.
A police spokesperon said the area in question encompasses parklands such as a Brown Hill and Black Hill reserves, and the Yarrowee River track.
Anyone who sights or with information about Angela is urged to call Ballarat Police Station on 5336 6000.
EARLIER, 7.30am:
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing woman Angela.
The 44-year-old was last seen on Canterbury Street in Brown Hill on Monday 31 October.
She is described as having brown eyes, shoulder length dark brown hair, fair complexion and is around 150cm tall.
Angela was wearing a grey Oodie (type of wearable blanket) and grey Ugg boots.
Police have concerns for her welfare due to medical conditions.
An image of Angela has been released in the hope someone can provide information on her current whereabouts.
Anyone who sights or with information about Angela is urged to call Ballarat Police Station on 5336 6000.
