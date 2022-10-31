The Courier

Ballarat-trained Interpretation passes veterinary examination

Updated October 31 2022 - 10:52pm, first published 10:00pm
Interpretation given all clear to run in Melbourne Cup. Picture by Racing Photos.

Ciaron Maher and David Eustace will have their full contingent of five starters in today's Melbourne Cup.

