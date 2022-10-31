Ciaron Maher and David Eustace will have their full contingent of five starters in today's Melbourne Cup.
Interpretation passed a veterinary examination this morning to be given the all-clear to line-up.
The Ballarat-based Interpretation presented with lameness in the near fore and off-hind on Monday morning, but Racing Victoria vets are happy with the progress the horse had made and this morning passed him fit to run.
The field was reduced to 22 with Lunar Flare scratched after failing a race day examination.
Lunar Flare was found to have lameness in the off-fore leg on Monday morning and was still showing signs of it on race day.
The Robert Hickmott-trained Point Nepean had already been scratched from the 24-strong field.
Maher and Eustace will saddle up top weight Gold Trip (based at Cranbourne), Grand Promenade (Cranbourne), Smokin' Romans (Cranbourne), High Emocean (Ballarat) and Interpretation (Ballarat).
Ballarat's Robert Hickmott still has one runner as he strives for a third Melbourne Cup winner.
Serpentine is based at Macedon, where owner Lloyd Williams has all his horses. He will be ridden by Ballarat's John Allen.
Other Ballarat connections include jockey Ben Melham on Camorra for Team Hayes, and Kerrin McEvoy, who is a nephew of Ballarat trainer Tony McEvoy and son-in-law of veteran horseman Paddy Payne, on Deauville Legend.
