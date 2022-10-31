The Courier

Midweek pennant bowls preview: Creswick playing to keep top four in sight

Updated November 1 2022 - 12:45am, first published October 31 2022 - 11:30pm
Bernie O'Malley is part of a rink which has the potential to keep Creswick within striking distance of the top four. Picturee by Adam Trafford.

Creswick faces an important test against Buninyong in Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region midweek division one pennant on Wednesday.

