Midweek pennant bowls preview: Creswick playing to keep top four in sight

Creswick faces an important test against Buninyong in Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region midweek division one pennant on Wednesday.
It is a tough assignment, but one the seventh-placed Creswick needs to come out on top of to stay in touch with the top four in round five.
Creswick is only one win and 14 points outside the leading quartet, but a loss to fourth-placed Buninyong will see this margin open up.
A win would enable Creswick to steady.
The Wickers have Sebastopol next, which is a winnable assignment, before facing third-placed Midlands and ladder leader City Oval.
The rink of Sigrid Glasspool, Bernie O'Malley, Judith Caddy and Alan Annear (s) shape as the linchpin for Creswick.
O'Malley, Caddy and Annear have won three of four outings this season, while Glasspool has been part of two winning rinks.
They were instrumental in Creswick getting home against Clunes with a clean sweep last round.
Buninyong has also some in-form players, who have made even starts to their seasons.
Leonie Donelly, Terry McDonald, Moon Meulan and Wayne Morgan (s) know the importance of a win if Buninyong is to maintain a grip on a spot in the top four.
The BMS (second) and Midlands (third) battle at Alfredton shapes as the match-up of the day.
BMS has made a steady start to its campaign in an attempt to keep in touch with City Oval, but it will still be hurting after the defeat at the hands of Sebastopol in a tight battle.
It missed an opportunity there and will be determined to bounce back.
Midlands has rebounded back after a heavy loss to City Oval in the opening week.
They were not in that contest, but since then have taken out Victoria, Central Wendouree and Webbcona.
Midlands has not only picked up the victories, but have also fought their back after dropping 52 shots against City Oval to be just four down.
Webbcona finds itself right on the brink of the top four, but it has a fight on its hands at home against City Oval to stay as close as it is.
Buninyong did show in round that City Oval can be matched, when it forced a draw.
However, City Oval has been an enforcer in its other three outings.
Sebastopol will be keen to build on a surprise win over BMS.
It was the Burras' first of the season and if they are to work their way into finals contention this is a must win against Clunes on the road.
Central Wendouree is at home to Victoria in the other fixture.
BHBR Ballarat midweek pennant round five has been changed from its regular Tuesday timeslot to Wednesday owing to the Melbourne Cup.
