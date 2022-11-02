Skipton gets Burra tall to fill forward void

Skipton has turned to a Sebastopol tall to bolster its depleted forward ranks in the Central Highlands Football League.
The Emus have signed long-time Burra player Baden Stevens to launch its on-field recruiting for next season.
Skipton lost three important cogs from its forward make-up to serious knee injuries last season.
Jethro Kirby went down in round nine after a promising start to his first campaign with the Emus, Jack Peeters was injured in round 14 and Bailey McKimmie's season ended after a best-on-ground performance in an elimination final.
Each damaged anterior cruciate ligaments and required reconstruction surgery, which is expected to see each to miss significant parts of 2023.
Skipton football director Chris Gawne said with Kirby, Peeters and McKimmie all facing time on the sidelines next year, the Emus were delighted to have secured Stevens.
"He's seeking more opportunities at a senior level and he fits into a role we need to fill."
Gawne said Stevens would have the flexibility to be used in a key forward position or in the ruck.
Stevens has been at Sebastopol since his junior days. He moved out of under-age ranks in 2014, when he made his senior debut in the Ballarat Football League.
He made a handful of senior appearances over six seasons. but was not able to cement a permanent place in the side.
Stevens played his last senior game in 2019 and was reserves vice-captain this year.
Gawne said Kirby, Peeters and McKimmie would be given all the time they needed to get fully fit.
"All the reports are that their rehabilitation is going well, but we're not going to be rushing them back."
Chris Banwell will coach Skipton for the first time in 2023, having stepped into the vacancy created when Sam Willian and Andrew Pitson decided not to continue.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
