The Courier

Emus recruit to cover injury impacts in attack

DB
By David Brehaut
November 2 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Skipton gets Burra tall to fill forward void

Skipton has turned to a Sebastopol tall to bolster its depleted forward ranks in the Central Highlands Football League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.